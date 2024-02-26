Simple HealthKit Launches Expanded Kidney Health Evaluation for Patients with Diabetes (KED) Program to Help Payers Improve Patient Health, Boost STAR Ratings & Meet HEDIS Measures

New program includes the critical tests needed to evaluate kidney health - eGFR, Serum creatinine and uACR - both in clinic and at home

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From the ViVE 2024 Conference (Los Angeles; Feb 25-28), Simple HealthKit , which provides the first human-centric, complete diagnostics platform with access to follow-up care for respiratory health, sexual health and chronic conditions, announced today that it has launched a new Kidney Health Evaluation for Patients with Diabetes (KED) program to help healthcare payers improve patient health, boost STAR ratings and meet HEDIS measures. At the heart of the program is Simple HealthKit’s new Expanded Kidney Health Test, which evaluates kidney function and kidney damage, and is available via in-clinic or at-home settings.



Diabetes is the leading cause of chronic kidney disease (CKD)—about 1 in 3 adults with diabetes have CKD. 90% of people with CKD do not know they have it because it often has no symptoms. At-home kidney health tests could drastically reduce Medicare expenditures associated with CKD, while boosting Star Ratings, and satisfying KED HEDIS® measures for MY2024.



Simple HealthKit partners with health plans to close gaps in care related to HEDIS measures and improve STAR ratings by creating customized testing programs that deliver the highest member utilization and satisfaction, especially for the hardest-to-reach members.

Simple HealthKit already works with multiple payers across the U.S. including government agencies, universities and private healthcare plans like Imperial Health. Dr. Sheena Menezes, co-founder and CEO of Simple HealthKit, said, “CKD is a top cause of healthcare expenditures in the US - it can lead to kidney failure, dialysis and ultimately kidney transplants. Simple HealthKit’s new KED program provides early detection to help patients achieve better outcomes and drastically reduce the cost of care.”

During ViVE 2024, Dr. Menezes will be participating in a panel titled, “DIY Preventive Diagnostics” to discuss how the DIY preventive model has the potential to revolutionize disease detection. The panel is scheduled for Feb 26 at 10am local time.

Simple HealthKit’s full-stack solution is comprised of:

Best-in-class multimodal, multi-language engagement platform: The Simple HealthKit platform and engagement strategy achieve the highest adoption and utilization rates in the industry.

In-clinic & At-home testing programs: Simple HealthKit supports both in-clinic and at-home tests to enable flexibility in program deployment.

Real-time analytics on program performance & HEDIS reporting: Simple HealthKit provides real-time data, including SDoH metrics, to empower decision makers to make informed choices, identify trends, and reduce risk. The company also offers self-service HEDIS reporting and seamless data integration into payers’ ecosystems.

Simple HealthKit’s own CLIA/CAP accredited labs in all 50 states to ensure quality: These labs enable the company to turn around results in as little as 24 hours.

To learn more about Simple HealthKit’s new KED program, visit https://www.simplehealthkit.com/ or reach out to partnerships@simplehealthkit.com .

About Simple HealthKit

Simple HealthKit is the first and only omnichannel, end-to-end healthcare platform that builds and delivers diagnostics, treatment and follow-up care for all. Created by people who believe world-class care is a right, not a privilege, Simple HealthKit addresses high-need and high-impact health challenges in all communities. The company offers high-quality, accessible, and affordable solutions for at-home or in-clinic diagnostics for chronic conditions, sexual health, respiratory health and more. Simple HealthKit is working with leading health plans, retailers, pharmacies, educational institutions, employers, and public health organizations to bring health equity and world-class care to all communities and empower people with the information they need to lead healthier lives. Purchase kits at store.simplehealthkit.com and major retailers .

