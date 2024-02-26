TIPICO SPORTSBOOK UNVEILS ITS “FAIR PLAY PLEDGE”, SETTING A NEW INDUSTRY STANDARD WITH SAFETY AND CLARITY AT THE FOREFRONT OF ITS BUSINESS

Ongoing commitment to educate, reward, and protect customers creates a cohesive platform experience

HOBOKEN, NJ, Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tipico Sportsbook, a leading sports betting operator, today announced the launch of the “Tipico Fair Play Pledge,” a first-of-its-kind initiative to establish trust with sports wagering customers.

“The sportsbook industry is criticized for misleading users with vague language and a lack of protective safeguards. This is not the case at Tipico,” said Adrian Vella, Tipico U.S. CEO. “The Fair Play Pledge is much more than just an app upgrade or generic customer service commitment. It is a repositioning of our business, reimagining the relationship with players by putting safety and clarity at the heart of everything that we do.”

Tipico is evolving its platform and redefining the act of placing a bet to make it easier for customers to understand and control. The Fair Play Pledge will foster an enjoyable and safe online atmosphere and help customers more clearly see the value they earn with each bet.

Tipico’s Fair Play Pledge is defined by the following pillars:

Education and Protection : Tipico merges the act of placing your bet and clearly understanding what that bet entails, while making it easier than ever for customers to set limits and restrictions and personalize “cool-off periods” on its app and website.

: Tipico merges the act of placing your bet and clearly understanding what that bet entails, while making it easier than ever for customers to set limits and restrictions and personalize “cool-off periods” on its app and website. Streamlined App Interface : Tipico creates a simpler betting experience. Improved UX and clear language in Tipico’s quick betslip help customers understand exactly what they’re betting on and the value of their bet, as opposed to a confusing sea of numbers.

: Tipico creates a simpler betting experience. Improved UX and clear language in Tipico’s quick betslip help customers understand exactly what they’re betting on and the value of their bet, as opposed to a confusing sea of numbers. Clear, Automatic, and Flexible Rewards : Tipico Cashback Rewards allow customers to earn more real cash value with each bet. Customers who place a qualifying wager with minimum -200 odds automatically earn 3% cashback on straight bets and 5% cashback on parlay bets, win or lose for any eligible players.

: Tipico Cashback Rewards allow customers to earn more real cash value with each bet. Customers who place a qualifying wager with minimum -200 odds automatically earn 3% cashback on straight bets and 5% cashback on parlay bets, win or lose for any eligible players. Commitment to Safety : Introduces a new multi-factor authentication system and allows customers to create their own unique username for secure logins.

: Introduces a new multi-factor authentication system and allows customers to create their own unique username for secure logins. Quick and Reliable Service: Real people, not robots, available 24/7 to guide customers and answer questions in real time.

“We want our players to feel confident knowing that they are betting in safe hands,” added Vella. “This holistic initiative represents our vision for change in the U.S. market and our passion to innovate with a customer-centric approach.”

The Fair Play Pledge is the newest phase of Tipico’s approach to advance the U.S. sportsbook industry, and carefully and meaningfully foster trust among American sports fans. The Pledge will also be incorporated into Tipico’s future campaigns, promotions, partnerships, and marketing activities, cementing its longevity and purpose to incorporate safety and clarity into its relationships with new and existing customers.

“Tipico has always maintained the philosophy that our sportsbook should enhance sports-viewing for customers, providing a simple and fun experience,” said Bryan Schroeder, Senior Vice President - Compliance & Legal at Tipico. “With online sports betting in its infancy here in the United States and a rapidly evolving landscape of regulation, the Fair Play Pledge will establish a new standard of trust. We will lean on this initiative as a catalyst to continue innovating in accordance with our core values of safety and clarity.”

About Tipico North America

Tipico is a leading global sports betting company offering cutting-edge digital and mobile betting entertainment, elevating the game experience for even the most passionate fans. Headquartered in Hoboken, New Jersey, Tipico provides a safe and clear holistic gambling platform in accordance with the Tipico Fair Play Pledge. The company hosts online sports betting across 30 different sports in New Jersey, Ohio, Iowa, and Colorado, and an online casino in New Jersey. For more information, please visit: www.tipico.com/us, or www.tipico-group.com.

