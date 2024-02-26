Retrieve Medical Holdings, Inc. Forges Partnership with Louisiana Health System Hospitals

BEDMINSTER, N.J., Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Retrieve Medical Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: RMHI) is pleased to announce a significant milestone in its growth trajectory. The company's wholly owned subsidiary, Retrieve Medical, Inc. ("Retrieve"), has signed a pivotal contract to deploy its cutting-edge software at a prominent Louisiana hospital.



The agreement marks Retrieve's continued expansion into the healthcare landscape, bolstering its portfolio with another esteemed community health system. This strategic collaboration will see the implementation of Retrieve's proprietary software solution, Retrieve DxTM, within a 2-hospital health care system campus boasting over 150 beds and serving more than 44,000 annual Emergency Department visitors.

In the dynamic landscape of American healthcare reimbursement, Case Mix Index (CMI) stands as a key driver. Enhancing documentation of comorbidities among admitted patients is paramount in optimizing CMI. Retrieve's innovative platform empowers clinicians by streamlining comorbidity identification and facilitating their integration into medical records with precision and efficiency. By facilitating more accurate diagnoses in less time, Retrieve anticipates improvements in CMI, quality scores, query rates, and record documentation efficiency.

"We are pleased to broaden our reach into yet another community health system," commented Dr. Mark Rosenberg, Chairman of Retrieve and Past President of the American College of Emergency Physicians. "This partnership underscores our position as the premier provider of physician documentation software for hospitals and medical systems throughout the United States. Today's announcement further solidifies our outlook for a robust commercial performance in 2024."

About Retrieve Medical Holdings, Inc.:

Retrieve Medical Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: RMHI) is a leading provider of innovative healthcare solutions, dedicated to enhancing clinical documentation efficiency and accuracy. Through its subsidiary, Retrieve Medical, Inc., the company offers cutting-edge software solutions tailored to the evolving needs of healthcare providers, optimizing patient care delivery and operational outcomes. For additional information on Retrieve Medical visit the website at www.retrievemedical.com or email info@retrievemedical.com.

