Shirofune Exhibits Extensive eCommerce and Omnichannel Advertising Automation Platform at eTail West To Help Advertisers Maximize ROAS

The leading digital automation tool, now integrated with Amazon Ads capabilities, will be demonstrated at Booth #W9 from February 26-29 and roundtable session

PALM SPRINGS, Calif., Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shirofune , the leading digital advertising automation management tool, will be exhibiting its expanded ecommerce and omnichannel advertising automation platform at eTail West 2024 . All guests are invited to Booth #W9 for a demonstration of Shirofune’s automation tool, which is optimized to achieve greater ad performance and results to help advertisers and agencies maximize their return on ad spend (ROAS).



Shirofune will also be hosting three interactive roundtable sessions on February 26th. The sessions, titled “Next-Gen Search Strategies: Maximizing ROAS and Bid by Lifetime Value,” will be led by Rocco Baldassarre, VP of Account Strategy for Shirofune .

“When we exhibited at eTail last February, we had just started our expansion into North America with the objective to mirror our success in Japan and help marketers save on ad spend and time,” said Mitsunaga Kikuchi, Founder and CEO of Shirofune. “Now, one year later, we have continuously enhanced our platform with new integrations and are excited to showcase Shirofune's expanded capabilities at eTail West 2024 to help more advertisers experience maximized results from our platform.”

Powered by human intelligence and AI, Shirofune recently integrated Amazon Ads to their robust platform, enabling advertisers and agencies to seamlessly manage their Amazon ad spend alongside other major platforms such as Google ads, Pinterest, Facebook, Instagram, Microsoft Advertising, TikTok, and X (formerly known as Twitter). Benefits of the integration that will be demonstrated to eTail guests include:

AI-driven Budget and Bid Management: Unlike manual adjustments required in the Amazon Ads console, Shirofune automates campaign-level daily budgets and bid amounts. Set budgets and target ROAS (ACoS) on a monthly basis or for any desired period, and Shirofune's algorithm automatically optimizes for maximum performance.

Ultra-Precise Bid Adjustment: Crucial for Amazon Advertising as it Once Was for Google Ads

It is extremely important for enhancing results to meticulously adjust bidding based on keyword/targeting & days of the week & time slots, just as it was in former Google advertising. Shirofune's ultra-detailed bidding algorithm, refined over 10 years in Google Ads, possesses such uniqueness that it has captured a 91% market share and similarly boosts outcomes in Amazon advertising unlike anything else available.

Performance Analysis Simplified: Shirofune's Change Analysis report goes beyond the manual analysis required in the Amazon Ads console. It automatically analyzes factors contributing to performance changes and provides explanations in natural language, eliminating the need for tedious manual comparisons.

Time and Money Savings: Shirofune's expertise, coupled with its AI-driven ad optimization, ensures maximum ROI on Amazon PPC campaigns. Say goodbye to the time-consuming task of manual ad management and let Shirofune handle it with efficiency and precision.

For more information about Shirofune and its Amazon Ads integration, visit https://shirofune.us/amazon-landing-page/

About Shirofune

Founded in 2014, Shirofune is an automated advertising management tool that maximizes the efficiency and productivity of major digital advertising platforms. The Shirofune platform is designed to maximize advertising effectiveness by automating day-to-day digital ad campaigns using a single, easy-to-use interface for management, budgeting, monitoring and analytics. Over 10,000 accounts have been automated using Shirofune, including 300,000 active ad campaigns. Shirofune also has been selected as the only Yahoo! Ads API-certified partner tool in Japan. For more information, please visit https://shirofune.us .

