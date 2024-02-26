Nusano to Participate in the B. Riley Securities Radiopharma Investor Conference

VALENCIA, Calif., Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nusano, a physics company transforming the production of medical radioisotopes, today announced it will participate in a presentation and panel at the B. Riley Securities Radiopharma Investor Conference in New York City on Friday, March 1, 2024.



What: Company Presentation Who: Chris Lowe, Chief Executive Officer When: 1:00 – 1:15 p.m. ET





What: Panel: Enough with Lu-177 and Ac-225? Other Isotopes in Store for Radiopharma Who: Howard Lewin, Co-Founder and Chief Product Development Officer When: 2:30 – 3:05 p.m. ET





Nusano management will also be available for 1-on-1 meetings with institutional investors. To request a meeting, qualified investors should contact radiopharma@brileyfin.com or their B. Riley Representative.

About Nusano

Nusano is a privately held company committed to bringing stability and innovation to the rapidly emerging and critically undersupplied medical radioisotopes market. Nusano’s proprietary ion source is smaller and more efficient than existing production methods. This results in significantly greater yields and allows for the simultaneous manufacturing of multiple radioisotopes. Nusano’s technologies will supply the fight against cancer and support diagnostic and therapeutic radiopharmaceutical development. The company’s state-of-the-art production facility opens Q1 2025 in West Valley City, Utah. For more, please visit www.nusano.com.

