Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,533 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 427,524 in the last 365 days.

Nusano to Participate in the B. Riley Securities Radiopharma Investor Conference

VALENCIA, Calif., Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nusano, a physics company transforming the production of medical radioisotopes, today announced it will participate in a presentation and panel at the B. Riley Securities Radiopharma Investor Conference in New York City on Friday, March 1, 2024.

What: Company Presentation
Who: Chris Lowe, Chief Executive Officer
When: 1:00 – 1:15 p.m. ET


What: Panel: Enough with Lu-177 and Ac-225? Other Isotopes in Store for Radiopharma
Who: Howard Lewin, Co-Founder and Chief Product Development Officer
When: 2:30 – 3:05 p.m. ET


Nusano management will also be available for 1-on-1 meetings with institutional investors. To request a meeting, qualified investors should contact radiopharma@brileyfin.com or their B. Riley Representative.

About Nusano
Nusano is a privately held company committed to bringing stability and innovation to the rapidly emerging and critically undersupplied medical radioisotopes market. Nusano’s proprietary ion source is smaller and more efficient than existing production methods. This results in significantly greater yields and allows for the simultaneous manufacturing of multiple radioisotopes. Nusano’s technologies will supply the fight against cancer and support diagnostic and therapeutic radiopharmaceutical development. The company’s state-of-the-art production facility opens Q1 2025 in West Valley City, Utah. For more, please visit www.nusano.com.

Contacts


Primary Logo

You just read:

Nusano to Participate in the B. Riley Securities Radiopharma Investor Conference

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Technology ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more