Healthcare Triangle Empowers Healthcare Providers to Harness AI and LLMs for Groundbreaking Outcomes

Company’s latest initiative addresses growing demand for AI analytics to revolutionize patient care



PLEASANTON, Calif., Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare Triangle Inc. (Nasdaq: HCTI) (“Healthcare Triangle,” HCTI” or the “Company”), a leader in transforming healthcare through technology, today unveiled an initiative aimed at enabling healthcare organizations to harness the full potential of their organic data through Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Large Language Models (LLMs).

This initiative is set against the backdrop of a rapidly expanding AI market, with Grand View Research estimating the AI in healthcare market size was $22.45 billion in 2020, and is expected to expand at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 36.4% from 2024 to 2030. Healthcare Triangle's latest offering is poised to empower healthcare providers with the tools to develop and deploy sophisticated machine learning (ML) models and LLMs, significantly enhancing patient outcomes through personalized and predictive healthcare solutions.

A Strategic Response to a Growing Demand:

The surge in the AI and analytics market highlights an escalating need for sophisticated data-driven solutions in healthcare. Healthcare Triangle's initiative strategically addresses this demand by providing a secure, scalable, and compliant digital platform. This platform facilitates the creation of AI and LLMs customized to meet the specific requirements of the healthcare industry. Through the utilization of organic data, healthcare providers gain access to valuable insights and patterns. These insights enable more precise diagnoses, efficient treatments, and ultimately, elevate the standard of patient care.

Key Features of the Initiative:

Secure and Compliant Data Utilization: Prioritizing data security and privacy, Healthcare Triangle ensures all AI and LLM development is in strict compliance with healthcare regulations, including HITRUST certification and HIPAA compliance. This commitment extends to a secure environment for data transfer, storage, and processing, alongside a comprehensive disaster recovery strategy.





Prioritizing data security and privacy, Healthcare Triangle ensures all AI and LLM development is in strict compliance with healthcare regulations, including HITRUST certification and HIPAA compliance. This commitment extends to a secure environment for data transfer, storage, and processing, alongside a comprehensive disaster recovery strategy. Scalable Infrastructure Ready for the Future: Designed to meet the growing demands of healthcare organizations, the initiative's infrastructure is built for scalability, accommodating increasing data volumes and computational needs without compromising performance. A secure, cloud-hosted lab for LLM development highlights the initiative's readiness for the future, ensuring safety and efficiency in AI and analytics deployment.





Designed to meet the growing demands of healthcare organizations, the initiative's infrastructure is built for scalability, accommodating increasing data volumes and computational needs without compromising performance. A secure, cloud-hosted lab for LLM development highlights the initiative's readiness for the future, ensuring safety and efficiency in AI and analytics deployment. Collaborative Ecosystem for Shared Innovation : Facilitating a culture of collaboration, the platform encourages the sharing of insights and methodologies within and between organizations, fostering a community focused on improving patient care and aligning with industry standards.





: Facilitating a culture of collaboration, the platform encourages the sharing of insights and methodologies within and between organizations, fostering a community focused on improving patient care and aligning with industry standards. Customizable AI and LLM Development: Recognizing the diverse needs within healthcare, Healthcare Triangle offers customizable tools and solutions for developing AI and LLM models directly aligned with healthcare outcomes and objectives, ensuring flexibility and cost-effectiveness in platform service management.



A Vision for the Future of Healthcare:

"With the AI and analytics market projected to quadruple by 2024, our initiative represents a timely and necessary leap forward in empowering healthcare providers," stated Anand Kumar, Chief Revenue Officer of Healthcare Triangle. "We are not just advancing technology; we are setting a new standard for patient care, leveraging AI and LLMs to deliver personalized, predictive, and effective healthcare solutions."

As the AI and analytics market continues to grow, Healthcare Triangle's initiative marks a critical step towards realizing a future where healthcare is more personalized, outcomes are improved, and patients receive the care they need, when they need it, setting a new benchmark in healthcare innovation.

About Healthcare Triangle:

Healthcare Triangle, Inc., headquartered in Pleasanton, California, stands at the forefront of healthcare technology, specializing in AI and digital transformation. With a commitment to innovation, collaboration, and excellence, Healthcare Triangle is dedicated to reshaping healthcare delivery for the better. We collaborate with healthcare entities, including hospitals, health systems, payers, and pharma/life sciences organizations, leveraging breakthrough technology and extensive industry expertise to enhance health outcomes through optimized data utilization and cutting-edge information technologies. Holding HITRUST Certification for Cloud and Data Platform (CaDP) – featuring CloudEz™, DataEz™, and readabl.AI – our commitment to the highest standards in data protection and information security is unwavering. Healthcare Triangle serves as a beacon for the adoption of new technologies, data enlightenment, business agility, and swift response to evolving business needs and competitive challenges. Thriving in the highly regulated healthcare and life sciences sectors, we excel in digital transformation encompassing the cloud, security and compliance, identity management, data lifecycle management, healthcare interoperability, and clinical and business performance optimization. For more information, visit www.healthcaretriangle.com

Forward-Looking Statements and Safe Harbor Notice

All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are “forward-looking statements” (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Such forward-looking statements include our expectations and those statements that use forward-looking words such as “projected,” “expect,” “possibility” and “anticipate.” The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements involve significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. Investors should read the risk factors set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 28, 2023, subsequent filings and future reports filed with the SEC. All the Company's forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by all such risk factors and other cautionary statements.

The Company cautions that statements and assumptions made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and make no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof. The Company and its management undertake no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release.

Contacts

Investors:

1-800-617-9550

ir@healthcaretriangle.com