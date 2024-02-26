Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing (EFSS) Market worth $35.5 billion by 2028, Growing At a CAGR of 30.4% Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing (EFSS) Market size is projected to grow from USD 9.4 billion in 2023 to USD 35.5 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 30.4% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. EFSS solutions are increasingly seen as a way to streamline file management processes, reduce IT overheads, and improve overall operational efficiency, leading to cost savings for organizations.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing (EFSS) Market"

334 - Tables

57 - Figures

288 - Pages

Download Report Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=149308334

Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing (EFSS) Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Demand for collaboration tools

Continuously growing digital workplace and mobile workforce

Increasing collaborations between employees and enterprises

Emphasis on corporate data security

Stringent government regulations and compliance requirements

Restraints:

Legacy system integration in highly regulated industries

Need for heavy investments in EFSS solutions

Opportunities:

Increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions

Emerging economies with adoption potential

Rising demand for integrated EFSS solutions among businesses

List of Key Players in Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing (EFSS) Market:

Box (US)

Citrix Systems (US)

Dropbox (US)

Microsoft (US)

Google (US)

Thomson Reuters (Canada)

IBM (US)

Blackberry (Canada)

OpenText (Canada)

VMware (US)

Get Sample Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=149308334

Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solutions enable secure file storage, access, and collaboration across devices and locations. They integrate cloud-based storage with user-friendly interfaces, allowing employees to share and work on documents seamlessly. EFSS ensures data security through encryption and access controls, making it suitable for businesses with strict compliance requirements. These solutions enhance productivity by facilitating real-time collaboration and document versioning. Additionally, they offer mobile accessibility, enabling employees to work remotely. As businesses increasingly rely on digital collaboration, EFSS solutions play a crucial role in streamlining workflows and safeguarding sensitive information.

The EFSS market, by offering, is segmented into solution and services. Further, the solution segment is divided into standalone and integrated. Based on deployment mode the solution is further segmented into cloud, and on-premises. Futher, the cloud segment is divided into public, private and hybrid. Based on services the EFSS market is bifurcated into professional services and managed services . Based on professional services the market is further segmented into consulting services, training and support, and deployment and integration.

Based on business function, The EFSS market has been segmented into human resources (HR), sales and marketing, legal, finance & accounting, and IT. The use of EFSS solutions and services has become important for organizations today. The EFSS market caters to various industries and businesses that involve several business functions, such as accounts and finance, human resources, and sales & marketing.

Inquire Before Buying @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=149308334

Based on Application, the EFSS market is segmented into File Storage & Backup, Content Management System, Mobile Access & Productivity, Document Collaboration, Analytics & Reporting, and other. With the increasing volume of digital data, businesses require efficient and secure storage solutions. EFSS platforms offer centralized storage with backup capabilities, ensuring data integrity and availability. The proliferation of mobile devices has led to a growing demand for EFSS solutions that provide secure access to files and collaboration tools on smartphones and tablets, enabling employees to be productive on the go.

The EFSS market has been segmented into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. North America has been a pioneer in adopting EFSS, driven by its technological advancement. North America has been one of the leading adopters of EFSS solutions due to its mature IT infrastructure and the presence of many technology-savvy businesses. The region has seen a high demand for EFSS solutions that offer advanced security features and seamless integration with existing IT ecosystems. The Asia-Pacific region is experiencing rapid growth in EFSS adoption, driven by the increasing digitization of businesses and the adoption of cloud technologies.

Browse Adjacent Markets: Mobility and Telecom Market Research Reports & Consulting

Browse Other Reports:

Wi-Fi 6 Market

Video Conferencing Market

Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Market

Wi-Fi as a Service Market

3D Mapping and Modeling Market

About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America’s best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report. MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients. Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry. To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com