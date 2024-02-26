Lantheus to Present at the TD Cowen 44th Annual Health Care Conference

BEDFORD, Mass., Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (“Lantheus”) (NASDAQ: LNTH), the leading radiopharmaceutical-focused company committed to enabling clinicians to Find, Fight and Follow disease to deliver better patient outcomes, today announced Paul Blanchfield, President, will present at the TD Cowen 44th Annual Health Care Conference at 10:30 a.m. ET on Monday, March 4.



To access a live webcast of the presentation, please visit the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.lantheus.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website for at least 30 days following the live presentation.

About Lantheus

Lantheus is the leading radiopharmaceutical-focused company, delivering life-changing science to enable clinicians to Find, Fight and Follow disease to deliver better patient outcomes. Headquartered in Massachusetts with offices in New Jersey, Canada and Sweden, Lantheus has been providing radiopharmaceutical solutions for more than 65 years. For more information, visit www.lantheus.com.

Contacts:

Mark Kinarney

Vice President, Investor Relations

978-671-8842

ir@lantheus.com

Melissa Downs

Senior Director, External Communications

646-975-2533

media@lantheus.com



