Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,533 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 427,526 in the last 365 days.

Inozyme Pharma to Participate in the TD Cowen 44th Annual Health Care Conference

- Douglas A. Treco, Ph.D., CEO and Chairman, to participate in panel discussion -

BOSTON, Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: INZY) (“Company” or “Inozyme”), a clinical-stage rare disease biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of pathologic mineralization and intimal proliferation, today announced Douglas A. Treco, Ph.D., the Company’s chief executive officer and chairman of the board, will participate in an Orphan Bone & Neuromuscular Diseases panel presentation at the TD Cowen 44th Annual Health Care Conference on Monday, March 4, 2024, from 9:10-10:10am ET.

A live webcast of the panel presentation can be accessed from the Investor Relations section of Inozyme’s website under events, where a replay of the event will also be available for a limited time.

About Inozyme Pharma

Inozyme Pharma, Inc. is a clinical-stage rare disease biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of diseases impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton. Inozyme is developing INZ-701, an enzyme replacement therapy, to treat pathologic mineralization and intimal proliferation and improve morbidity and mortality in these severe diseases. INZ-701 is currently in clinical trials for the treatment of ENPP1 Deficiency and ABCC6 Deficiency.

For more information, please visit www.inozyme.com and follow us on LinkedInX (formerly Twitter), and Facebook.

Contacts

Investors:
Inozyme Pharma
Stefan Riley, Director of IR and Corporate Communications
(857) 330-8871
stefan.riley@inozyme.com

Media:
SmithSolve
Matt Pera
(973) 886-9150
matt.pera@smithsolve.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Inozyme Pharma to Participate in the TD Cowen 44th Annual Health Care Conference

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more