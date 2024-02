Southeast Asia Air Transport MRO Market Exhibit a Remarkable CAGR of 7.8% & is expected to reach $13,481.3 million- 2032

By aircraft type, the narrow body aircraft segment leads the market during the forecast period.

Rise in air traffic, greater demand for new aircrafts, rise in investment in the MRO industry by market players, higher penetration in the commercial sector.” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, US, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Southeast Asia Air Transport MRO Market by Aircraft Type (Narrow Body Aircraft, Propeller Aircraft, Rotary Aircraft, Private Jet, and Wide Body Aircraft), End-Use (Commercial Aviation, Business and General Aviation, and Military), Organization Type (Airline, Independent MRO, and OEM MRO), Service Type (Engine Overhaul, Airframe Maintenance, Line Maintenance, Modifications, and Components): Southeast Asia Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2032โ€. According to the report, the Southeast Asia air transport MRO industry generated $5,259.1 million in 2021, and is anticipated to generate $13,481.3 million by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 7.8% from 2022 to 2032.

The Air Transport MRO (Maintenance, Repair, and Operations) sector plays a vital role in ensuring the safe and efficient operation of aircraft in the aviation industry. It encompasses a range of services and activities that are necessary to maintain & repair aircraft, systems, and components throughout their operational lifespan. MRO services cover various aspects, including routine inspections, scheduled maintenance, unscheduled repairs, component replacements, and overall management of aircraft maintenance programs. These services are conducted by specialized MRO companies, both in-house by airlines and outsourced to third-party providers, and adhere to strict regulatory standards and guidelines to ensure compliance with safety regulations.

Based on aircraft type, the narrow body aircraft segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than one-thirds of the Southeast Asia air transport MRO market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The segment is also expected to register the highest CAGR of 9.3% from 2022 to 2032. Narrow-body aircraft are popular among customers owing to a single engine and less fuel consumption, which saves operating costs. In addition, oil prices are expected to fluctuate in the coming years and drive the demand for fuel-efficient planes. These aircrafts are the preferred choice for shorter hauls and are used for domestic routes. In addition, the rise of low-cost carriers and increase in air travel demand in emerging economies provide opportunities for the MRO providers to expand their operations and establish a presence in these markets.

By aircraft type, it is bifurcated into narrow body aircraft, propeller aircraft, rotary aircraft, private jet, and wide body aircraft. In 2021, the narrow body aircraft segment is the dominated segment in the southeast Asia air transport MRO market. The end-use segment is categorized into commercial aviation, business and general aviation, and military. Commercial aviation segment is the dominant segment in 2021. By organization type, the market is classified into airline, independent MRO, and OEM MRO. In 2021, independent MRO is the dominant segment in the southeast Asia air transport MRO market. By service type, the market is categorized into engine overhaul, airframe maintenance, line maintenance, modifications, and components. In 2021, engine overhaul segment captured the highest market share in the market in 2021. Country-wise, the market is analyzed across Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, and Rest of Southeast Asia.

๐“๐จ๐ฉ ๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ:

๐“๐ก๐ž ๐ค๐ž๐ฒ ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐จ๐ฉ๐ž๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ข๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ฌ๐จ๐ฎ๐ญ๐ก๐ž๐š๐ฌ๐ญ ๐€๐ฌ๐ข๐š ๐š๐ข๐ซ ๐ญ๐ซ๐š๐ง๐ฌ๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐Œ๐‘๐Ž ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ข๐ง๐œ๐ฅ๐ฎ๐๐ž ๐€๐ˆ๐‘๐Ž๐ƒ ๐’๐ƒ๐ ๐๐‡๐ƒ, ๐€๐ฌ๐ข๐š ๐€๐ž๐ซ๐จ๐ญ๐ž๐œ๐ก๐ง๐ข๐œ๐ฌ ๐’๐๐ง ๐๐ก๐, ๐ ๐‹ ๐“๐ž๐œ๐ก๐ง๐ข๐œ๐ฌ, ๐”๐€๐, ๐๐“. ๐ƒ๐ข๐ซ๐ ๐š๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ซ๐š ๐ˆ๐ง๐๐จ๐ง๐ž๐ฌ๐ข๐š (๐๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ๐ž๐ซ๐จ), ๐๐“ ๐†๐Œ๐ ๐€๐ž๐ซ๐จ๐€๐ฌ๐ข๐š ๐“๐›๐ค. (๐†๐š๐ซ๐ฎ๐๐š ๐Œ๐š๐ข๐ง๐ญ๐ž๐ง๐š๐ง๐œ๐ž ๐ ๐š๐œ๐ข๐ฅ๐ข๐ญ๐ฒ ๐€๐ž๐ซ๐จ๐€๐ฌ๐ข๐š), ๐๐“. ๐Š๐š๐ฅ๐ข๐ฆ๐š๐ฌ๐š๐๐š ๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐š๐ค๐š, ๐’๐ž๐ฉ๐š๐ง๐ ๐€๐ข๐ซ๐œ๐ซ๐š๐Ÿ๐ญ ๐„๐ง๐ ๐ข๐ง๐ž๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐’๐๐ง. ๐๐ก๐. (๐’๐€๐„), ๐’๐“ ๐„๐ง๐ ๐ข๐ง๐ž๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐ง๐ (๐’๐ข๐ง๐ ๐š๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ž ๐“๐ž๐œ๐ก๐ง๐จ๐ฅ๐จ๐ ๐ข๐ž๐ฌ ๐„๐ง๐ ๐ข๐ง๐ž๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐‹๐ญ๐), ๐•๐€๐„๐‚๐Ž (๐•๐ข๐ž๐ญ๐ง๐š๐ฆ ๐€๐ข๐ซ๐ฅ๐ข๐ง๐ž๐ฌ ๐„๐ง๐ ๐ข๐ง๐ž๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐ง๐ฒ ๐‹๐ข๐ฆ๐ข๐ญ๐ž๐), ๐•๐ข๐ž๐ญ๐ฌ๐ญ๐š๐ซ ๐€๐ข๐ซ๐ฅ๐ข๐ง๐ž๐ฌ, ๐‹๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐€๐ข๐ซ (๐๐š๐ญ๐š๐ฆ ๐€๐ž๐ซ๐จ ๐“๐ž๐œ๐ก๐ง๐ข๐œ), ๐š๐ง๐ ๐Œ๐š๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ข๐š๐ง ๐€๐ข๐ซ๐ฅ๐ข๐ง๐ž ๐๐ž๐ซ๐ก๐š๐.

The airline segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 10.0% from 2022 to 2032. Southeast Asian countries are focusing on enhancing regional connectivity by increasing the number of routes and frequencies. This leads to higher demand for MRO services as airlines strive to maintain their aircraft fleets in optimal conditions to meet the growing passenger traffic. The adoption of advanced technologies in aircraft maintenance and repair is another significant trend.

Based on country, Singapore held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the Southeast Asia air transport MRO market revenue. The demand for air transport MRO services in Singapore has been on the rise, driven by the country's position as a leading aviation hub.

Thailand is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 10.9% from 2022 to 2032. The Thailand air transport MRO market has experienced strong demand driven by factors such as the country's growing aviation industry, increasing air traffic, and the government's focus on infrastructure development. Growth factors such as the expansion of airlines' fleets, rise in tourism, and the establishment of maintenance centers contribute to the surge in demand for MRO services in Thailand.

๐Š๐„๐˜ ๐ ๐ˆ๐๐ƒ๐ˆ๐๐†๐’ ๐Ž๐ ๐“๐‡๐„ ๐’๐“๐”๐ƒ๐˜

By aircraft type, the narrow body aircraft segment leads the market during the forecast period.

By end-use, the business and general aviation segment leads the market during the forecast period.

By organization type, the airline segment is expected to grow at a lucrative growth rate during the forecast period (2022-2032).

By service type, the engine overhaul segment leads the market during the forecast period.

Thailand is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

