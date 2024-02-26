Newburyport Brewing Company Establishes Local Pickleball Club
Makes history by opening New England’s first indoor pickleball facility and brewery under one roofNEWBURYPORT, MA, USA, February 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Newburyport Brewing Company® today announces the opening of two indoor pickleball courts at its new Pickleball Club located at 4 New Pasture Road in Newburyport, MA. New England is quickly becoming pickleball’s new hotspot, but indoor court availability is not meeting demand. Newburyport Brewing Company recently transformed 4,000 square feet of old brewing space into a recreational haven featuring two professionally built courts for year-round play.
Pickleball is now the fastest-growing sport in the nation for the fifth consecutive year in a row, with 48.3 million U.S. adults (19% of the adult population) having played at least one game in the last 12 months, according to the Association of Pickleball Professionals. Pickleball is fun, social, and easy to learn - and even better followed by a beer.
“With our brewery and tasting room, we have always focused on bringing people together in a relaxing, friendly atmosphere. By introducing pickleball, we are excited to provide a new year-round social opportunity for our patrons to enjoy”, said Bill Fisher, co-founder and COO of Newburyport Brewing. “From first-time players to pickleball pros, we offer learn to play clinics and drill & skill sessions to help grow the game and expand our growing community of pickleball enthusiasts.”
Long known for its awarding winning beer selections and top notch live music offerings, Newburyport Brewing adds other recreation and entertainment options to its lineup in Newburyport. In addition to pickleball courts, the brewery now offers a 40 foot by 11 foot indoor bocce court, a 14 foot stand-up shuffleboard table, and indoor cornhole – activities that will ensure good times ahead for patrons of all ages.
Court reservations may be made on their website at www.nbptbrewing.com/pickleball or in person at the brewery.
