Cardiff Oncology to Present at the Cowen 44th Annual Health Care Conference

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRDF), a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging PLK1 inhibition to develop novel therapies across a range of cancers, today announced that company management will participate in a fireside chat and 1x1 investor meetings at the Cowen 44th Annual Health Care Conference, which is taking place at the Marriott Copley Place in Boston from March 4-6, 2024.

Details of the fireside chat can be found below.

Presenter: Mark Erlander, CEO
Date: March 4, 2024
Time: 1:30 pm – 2:00 PM ET

Interested parties can register for and access the live webcasts for these conferences by visiting the “Events” section of the Cardiff Oncology website. The webcast replays will be available after the conclusion of the respective presentations.

About Cardiff Oncology, Inc.

Cardiff Oncology is a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging PLK1 inhibition, a well-validated oncology drug target, to develop novel therapies across a range of cancers. The Company's lead asset is onvansertib, a PLK1 inhibitor being evaluated in combination with standard-of-care (SoC) therapeutics in clinical programs targeting indications such as RAS-mutated metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC) and metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (mPDAC), as well as in investigator-initiated trials in small cell lung cancer (SCLC) and triple negative breast cancer (TNBC). These programs and the Company's broader development strategy are designed to target tumor vulnerabilities in order to overcome treatment resistance and deliver superior clinical benefit compared to the SoC alone. For more information, please visit https://www.cardiffoncology.com.

Cardiff Oncology Contact:
James Levine
Chief Financial Officer
858-952-7670
jlevine@cardiffoncology.com

Investor Contact:
Kiki Patel, PharmD 
Gilmartin Group
332-895-3225
Kiki@gilmartinir.com

Media Contact:
Richa Kumari
Taft Communications
551 344-5592 
richa@taftcommunications.com


