Lirum Therapeutics Presents Positive Data on LX-101, a Novel Clinical-Stage Targeted Therapy, at the 2024 ESMO Targeted Anticancer Therapies Congress; Highlighting LX-101’s Potential in IGF-1R Prominent Cancers

New York, NY, Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lirum Therapeutics, Inc. (“Lirum”), an innovative clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the treatment of debilitating diseases, announced today that it will present positive data on LX-101, a novel clinical-stage targeted therapy directed to the insulin growth factor-1 receptor (IGF-1R), in patients with high IGF-1R tumor expression at the 2024 European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Targeted Anticancer Therapies Congress in Paris, France on Monday, February 26th at 5:15 PM CET (11:15 ET).

Lirum’s presentation “LX-101, a novel, clinical-stage, payload-bearing IGF-1R targeted therapy demonstrates activity in patients with high IGF-1R tumor expression” will be presented in the Hall Bordeaux at the Palais des Congrès. The poster presentation covers patient outcomes in the previous Phase 1a studies with LX-101, with a focus on those patients that we determined to have high IGF-1R tumor expression. Of the 19 patients treated with LX-101, 4 were considered high IGF-1R expressers. Of these 4 patients, 3 were evaluable for response, and 2/3 (67%) of these patients experienced disease control/response, including the one patient who had an objective response at the highest dose. The poster presentation is available on the Lirum website ( www.lirumtx.com ) under the Investors and Media tab.

Given the promising results, including that patients with high IGF-1R expressing tumors can be clinically sensitive to LX-101, Lirum is planning new clinical trials with LX-101 focused on oncologic indications, both pediatric and adult, that carry well-established ties to the IGF-1/IGF-1R pathway. Lirum is also developing LX-101 in certain autoimmune diseases, including thyroid dye disease, where IGF-1R has been clinically and commercially validated.

About Lirum Therapeutics, Inc.

Lirum is an innovative clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the treatment of debilitating diseases through the acquisition, development and commercialization of novel drug candidates with compelling mechanisms of action, regulatory pathways and commercial opportunities. Lirum’s lead candidate, LX-101, is a novel clinical-stage targeted therapy directed to the insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor (IGF-1R) with a differentiated mechanism of action. Lirum is developing LX-101 in oncology and autoimmune indications, including thyroid eye disease (TED). For more information on Lirum, please visit www.lirumtx.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: “target,” “believe,” “expect,” “will,” “may,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “would,” “positioned,” “future,” and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on Lirum’s current beliefs, expectations and assumptions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results and outcomes to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: (1) the ability of Lirum to successfully develop its product candidates, including obtaining positive results from planned clinical trials, 2) expectations for the clinical development, manufacturing, regulatory approval and commercialization of our product candidates or other products we may acquire or in-license, (3) expectations for incurring capital expenditures and generating revenue, 4) estimates of the sufficiency of our existing cash and cash equivalents and investments to finance operations, 5) changes in applicable laws or regulations, (6) the possibility that Lirum may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors, (7) the impact of health epidemics, including the COVID-19 pandemic, on Lirum’s business and the actions Lirum may take in response thereto, and (8) other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time. There may be additional risks that Lirum considers immaterial or which are unknown. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to Lirum and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Lirum undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law. Also, the information found on our website is not incorporated by reference into this press release and is included for reference purposes only.

