BranchOut Food Significantly Expands Relationship with Nation's Largest Warehouse Club with New Orders Adding ~$900,000 in Q3 of 2024

BEND, Ore., Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BranchOut Food Inc. (NASDAQ: BOF), a pioneering food technology company and producer of dehydrated fruit and vegetable-based products, today announced that it has broadened its existing relationship with the nation’s largest warehouse club following exceptional sales of its popular Pineapple Chips product in the California regions. The club retailer has now committed to two new orders valued at nearly $900,000, scheduled for Q3 2024, placing the product again in the Northern California Region, plus seven additional states across the Southeast.



Eric Healy, CEO of BranchOut Foods, commented, “We are delighted with the exceptional sales velocity we achieved with our recent product rotation in the California regions. There has been strong demand for our pineapple chips product, which has sold exceptionally well and exceeded the retailer’s thresholds.

“As a result, the retailer has expanded our partnership, with the Bay Area region committing to another order, this time twice as large, and the Southeast region also placing their first order,” said Mr. Healy.

The retailer’s Southeast region is one of its largest and includes Florida, Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Tennessee. Several other regions are now reviewing BranchOut Food’s products and sales data as well. BranchOut expects to begin delivery of products in the third quarter of 2024.

In January 2024, BranchOut Food expanded its partnership with the warehouse club, launching its popular Pineapple Chips product in the Bay Area region, following previous sales success in the club’s Southern California region.

About BranchOut Food Inc.

BranchOut Food is an international food-tech company delivering truly great natural snacks and real superfood ingredients enabled by its licensed dehydration technology. The company’s GentleDry Technology is the next generation in dehydration technology, preserving up to 95% of the original nutrition of fresh fruits and vegetables. BranchOut’s technology is protected by more than 17 patents. BranchOut Food is proud to be a leading provider of high-quality dehydrated fruit and vegetable-based products and its commitment to quality and innovation sets it apart as a trusted brand and private label supplier. For more information about BranchOut Food Inc. and its products, please visit www.branchoutfood.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to expectations or forecasts of future events. Forward-looking statements may be identified using words such as "forecast," "intend," "seek," "target," "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "estimate", "plan," "outlook," and "project" and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Forward-looking statements with respect to the operations of BranchOut Food, Inc., (the Company) strategies, prospects and other aspects of the business of the Company are based on current expectations that are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from expectations expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Although it may voluntarily do so from time to time, the Company undertakes no commitment to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.