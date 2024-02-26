LifeMD to Report Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results on March 11

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeMD, Inc. (Nasdaq: LFMD), a leading provider of virtual primary care services, announces that it will report financial results for the three and 12 months ended December 31, 2023 after the close of the U.S. financial markets on March 11, 2024 and will host a conference call beginning at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time.



Conference Call & Webcast Details

Date: Monday, March 11th Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time Toll-Free Dial-In: 1-877-704-4453 International Dial-In: 1-201-389-0920 Conference ID: 13743864 Live & Archived Webcast: Link

About LifeMD, Inc.

LifeMD is a leading provider of virtual primary care. LifeMD offers telemedicine, laboratory and pharmacy services, and specialized treatment across more than 200 conditions, including primary care, men’s health, women’s health, allergy & asthma, and dermatology. The Company leverages a vertically-integrated, proprietary digital care platform, a 50-state affiliated medical group, and a U.S.-based patient care center to increase access to top-notch and affordable care. For more information, please visit LifeMD.com.

Investor Contact

Marc Benathen, Chief Financial Officer

marc@lifemd.com

Media Contact

Jessica Friedeman, Chief Marketing Officer

press@lifemd.com