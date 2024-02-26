PHILIPPINES, February 26 - Press Release

February 26, 2024 Bong Go highlights SK's role as breeding ground for current and future leaders as he joins SK reunion in Sta. Cruz, Laguna During the reunion of former Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) Batch 1 members of Laguna, held at the Laguna Sports Complex in Sta. Cruz, on Sunday, February 25, Senator Christopher 'Bong' Go, as guest of honor, emphasized the SK's crucial role in developing the country's current and future leaders. "Natutuwa po ako na marami nang SK noon na patuloy na naglilingkod sa bayan tulad ninyo... Ngayon, inyong gobernador, ang inyong vice governor po ay puro mga (dating) SK rin po," said Go, adopted son of CALABARZON region, during his visit to Laguna. "Alam nila 'yung problema sa baba at ang kanilang experience mula pagkabata ay kanilang naging gabay sa patuloy na pagseserbisyo," he added. He then shared his legislative pursuits to reinforce the backbone of local governance in the country. Go filed Senate Bill No. 197, or the Magna Carta for Barangays, which proposes that barangay officials receive similar benefits as regular government employees. This means they would be eligible for salaries and allowances, among other perks. Meanwhile, he also filed SBN 427 which aims to provide allowances and incentives to barangay health workers, as well as security of tenure and other benefits if passed into law. One of the focal points of Go's address was his commitment to enhancing healthcare access for the poor. He detailed the successes of the Malasakit Center program, a one-stop shop for government healthcare services, which he principally authored and sponsored in the Senate, and was signed into law by former president Rodrigo Duterte. "Lapitan n'yo lang po 'yan, para po 'yan sa Pilipino," Go urged. Residents in Laguna may get medical assistance from the Malasakit Centers at San Pablo City General Hospital or Laguna Medical Center in Sta. Cruz. As of now, 159 Malasakit Centers are operational across the country. The DOH reports that the program has aided around ten million Filipinos. The senator also vowed to support the establishment of more Super Health Centers nationwide designed as medium-type polyclinics capable of handling various basic medical services to bring primary care, consultations and early disease detection closer to communities. In Laguna, 13 Super Health Centers are to be established. Over 700 Super Health Centers are funded nationwide through the efforts of Go, DOH, LGUs and fellow lawmakers to bring health services closer to communities. During his visit, Go acknowledged local officials who joined the SK reunion for their part in enhancing the development of Laguna, including Congresswoman Jam Agarao, Governor Ramil Hernandez, Vice Governor Karen Agapay, Sta. Cruz Mayor Egay San Luis and Vice Mayor Laarni Malibiran, Majayjay Vice Mayor Ana Rosas, Pakil Vice Mayor Vipops Martinez, councilos, barangay officials, among others. "Napakaganda po ng Laguna at masaya po ako na maging parte po for the last six years sa panahon ni (dating) pangulong Duterte na nakatulong po sa Laguna," Go expressed. "Kita n'yo po 'yung mga 'Build Build Build' program sa inyo, ang gaganda na po ng highway ninyo papunta po rito sa Laguna," he added. Go, vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, supported other infrastructure projects, including constructing multi-purpose buildings in Cavinti, Liliw, Lumban, Majayjay, Pagsanjan, Pila, Sta. Cruz and Sta. Maria; slaughterhouses in Mabitac, Nagcarlan, and Pagsanjan; and public markets in Liliw, Nagcarlan, Pagsanjan, and Rizal. He also supported the construction of a farm-to-market road and a multi-purpose covered court in Paete, a drainage canal in Cabuyao City, and the repair of the primary highway inside Fort Sto. Domingo in Sta. Rosa City; and installation of street lights in Lumban and Magdalena. "Sa totoo lang, kami po'y mga probinsyano lamang na binigyan n'yo po ng pagkakataon na makapagserbisyo po sa inyo. Kami po ang dapat magpasalamat sa inyo. Maraming-maraming salamat po sa pagkakataon," concluded Go. Following the event, Go flew to Cebu City to provide assistance to victims of a recent fire incident.