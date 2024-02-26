PHILIPPINES, February 26 - Press Release

February 26, 2024 Pia manifestation in support to Philippine Maritime Zones Act

Transcript of Sen. Pia Cayetano's manifestation to co-sponsor Maritime Zones Act (Senate Bill No. 2492) Thank you, Mr President. Actually, Mr President, I checked and I am not a co-sponsor so if I may just ask to place that on the record? And then my congratulations to the sponsor. But also a clarification that there are those of us who supported and meticulously asked questions off the record, if his honor will recall. And that was done off the record precisely to support the sponsor that his timeline, the sponsor, the presiding officer has correctly pointed out, talagang siya ang kinikilala nating expert in many areas. Professor nga ang tawag natin. So, ayaw ko na maabala ang timeline niya, kaya off the record tayong nagtanong. So meticulously ata tayong nagtanong, kasama din si Sen. Loren, hindi na tayo nag-abala to take the time on the floor because nasasagot naman po ang lahat ng tanong ng ibang kasamahan natin. So again, congratulations and I am happy that we have passed this measure, Mr President.