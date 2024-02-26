PHILIPPINES, February 26 - Press Release

February 26, 2024 CO-SPONSORSHIP SPEECH OF SENATE PRESIDENT PRO TEMPORE LOREN LEGARDA FOR HOST COUNTRY AGREEMENT BETWEEN THE PHILIPPINES AND THE GLOBAL GREEN GROWTH INSTITUTE (GGGI) Mr. President, I rise today to express my strong support for the Host Country Agreement between the Philippines and the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI) Establishing the GGGI Office in the Philippines —an agreement that signifies our country's commitment to sustainable development and green growth initiatives. The Global Green Growth Institute is an international organization dedicated to promoting sustainable economic growth in developing countries. GGGI has served as a valuable partner to the Philippines since our accession to its Establishment Agreement in 2012. By partnering with the GGGI, the Philippines has been able to advance initiatives in climate action, climate-resilient agriculture, waste management, e-mobility, bioplastics, and sustainable landscape management. Through technical and financial assistance amounting to approximately ten (10) million US dollars, the GGGI has supported our efforts in climate resilience and green growth development, with clear and measurable outcomes. On December 19, 2023, President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. ratified the Host Country Agreement between the Philippines and the GGGI. Its Instrument of Ratification was transmitted to the Senate on January 11, 2024, for our consideration and concurrence. Mr. President, These significant actions timely align with the visit to the Philippines of the 8th United Nations Secretary-General, Mr. Ban Ki-moon, who also serves as GGGI's President of the Assembly and Chair of the Council. Tomorrow, as he graces the halls of the Senate with his presence, we look forward to sharing with him a vital development that rests within our control: the strengthening of GGGI's presence and operations in the country through our concurrence with the ratification of the Host Country Agreement. By supporting this Agreement, we may anticipate further endeavors in partnership with GGGI that will help us achieve our climate and sustainability goals faster and in larger scales. These efforts include the recent roll-out of electric vehicles and charging stations in Bataan, the enhancement of agricultural value chains of banana, calamansi, seaweed and coconut in Oriental Mindoro, mobilization of investment for circular economy, enhancing access to international climate funding and the proposed large-scale 'ridge-to-reef' adaptation project in Oriental Mindoro expanding to Panay Island. These, as well as several other initiatives that focus not only on greening the economy but also on building resilient livelihoods for many, constitute important turning points in mobilizing investments for circular economy, enhancing access to international climate funding. Recognizing the valuable contributions that the esteemed organization brings to our country, and the importance of our partnership in building a more sustainable future for all Filipinos, I urge my fellow Senators to support this Agreement and enable the Global Green Growth Institute to effectively function in our beloved country. Thank you, Mr. President.