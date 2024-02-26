Aligos Therapeutics To Participate in the Leerink Partners Global Biopharma Conference 2024

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALGS, “Aligos”), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in liver and viral diseases, today announced that management will participate in one-on-one meetings at the Leerink Partners Global Biopharma Conference 2024 being held in Miami, Florida on March 11-13, 2024.



Please contact your Leerink Partners representative to schedule a one-on-one meeting.

About Aligos

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that was founded in 2018 with the mission to become a world leader in the treatment of liver and viral diseases. Aligos’ strategy is to harness the deep expertise and decades of drug development experience its team has in liver and viral diseases to discover and develop potentially best in class therapeutics for metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) and viruses with high unmet medical need such as chronic hepatitis B (CHB) and coronaviruses.

