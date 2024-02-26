Wearable Devices to Showcase Its Neural Gesture Control Technology at MWC Barcelona 2024

The Company will demonstrate its Mudra Developer Kit for B2B partners as well as the Mudra Band for Apple Watch users

YOKNEAM ILLIT, ISRAEL, Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wearable Devices Ltd. (the “Company” or “Wearable Devices”) (Nasdaq: WLDS, WLDSW), a technology growth company specializing in artificial intelligence (AI)-powered touchless sensing wearables, today announced its participation at MWC Barcelona 2024, the world’s most influential exhibition for the connectivity and security ecosystem, where they will demonstrate neural gesture input technology targeting the B2B and B2C markets. The Company’s booth will be located at Hall 5 – 5E61 from Monday, February 26 to Thursday, February 29, 2024.

At MWC, Wearable Devices will demonstrate its recently launched Mudra Development Kit (“MDK”) for B2B partners. Leveraging innovative neural gesture control technology, the MDK deciphers neural signals from major nerve bundles in the wrist that allow original equipment manufacturers (“OEM”) to design custom wrist and hand gestures, defining a spatial gesture user experience specifically tailored to the OEM’s business requirements. The Company will also showcase its flagship B2C product, the Mudra Band for Apple Watch, an award-winning aftermarket band that enables touchless control of Apple ecosystem products and is currently available for purchase.

Mr. Offir Remez, Executive Vice President of Business Development of Wearable Devices, stated, “MWC is a premier conference for the connectivity and security ecosystem, and we’re excited to be showcasing our B2B and B2C technology on this stage. Partnerships in particular remain a key part of our business and we anticipate them to be a major driver of revenue as we continue to scale. Our Mudra Development Kit provides OEMs with easy and intuitive access to gesture control technology, and we anticipate strong interest in this, and our Mudra Band for Apple Watch, at MWC 2024.”

Mr. Asher Dahan, Chief Executive Officer of Wearable Devices, added, “Our Mudra Developer Kit is a key part of our B2B growth strategy as it allows OEMs to integrate our spatial gesture control technology into their business operations and customize the product to meet their specific demands. We will also be showcasing our flagship B2C product, the Mudra band for Apple Watch, the world’s first neural input wristband to control Apple ecosystem products and additional Bluetooth-enabled devices with gestures from the wrist, thus providing a true boundless user experience.”

To schedule a demo at MWC 2024, please contact fill the form in the following link: https://share.hsforms.com/14jJSRlJjRF6cGk8_-rHXRA2z1k6

About Wearable Devices Ltd.



Wearable Devices Ltd. is a growth company developing AI-based neural input interface technology for the B2C and B2B markets. The Company’s flagship product, the Mudra Band for Apple Watch, integrates innovative AI-based technology and algorithms into a functional, stylish wristband that utilizes proprietary sensors to identify subtle finger and wrist movements allowing the user to “touchlessly” interact with connected devices. The Company also markets a B2B product, which utilizes the same technology and functions as the Mudra Band and is available to businesses on a licensing basis. Wearable Devices Is committed to creating disruptive, industry leading technology that leverages AI and proprietary algorithms, software, and hardware to set the input standard for the Extended Reality, one of the most rapidly expanding landscapes in the tech industry. The Company’s ordinary shares and warrants trade on the Nasdaq market under the symbol “WLDS” and “WLDSW”, respectively.

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer



This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the “safe harbor” created by those sections. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “should,” “could,” “seek,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal,” “estimate,” “anticipate” or other comparable terms. For example, we are using forward-looking statements when we discuss the potential impact of partnerships, as well as anticipate interest in the Mudra Band. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release regarding our strategies, prospects, financial condition, operations, costs, plans and objectives are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: our use of proceeds from the offering; the trading of our ordinary shares or warrants and the development of a liquid trading market; our ability to successfully market our products and services; the acceptance of our products and services by customers; our continued ability to pay operating costs and ability to meet demand for our products and services; the amount and nature of competition from other security and telecom products and services; the effects of changes in the cybersecurity and telecom markets; our ability to successfully develop new products and services; our success establishing and maintaining collaborative, strategic alliance agreements, licensing and supplier arrangements; our ability to comply with applicable regulations; and the other risks and uncertainties described in our annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022, filed on March 22, 2023 and our other filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

