Exercis Coastwatchers kicks off as part of the preparation for the joint NGE24

Exercise Coastwatchers kicks off as part of the preparation for the joint NGE24

Officers listen to Director PRD, Superintendent Lionel Kapisa during his official remarks at the opening program

The Exercise Coastwatchers (Ex CW) kicks off as part of the preparation for the joint National General Election 2024 (NGE24) and ongoing Solomon Island (SI)-Papua New Guinea (PNG) Border Operations.

A statement highlighted by Superintendent Lionel Kapisa, Director Police Response Department (PRD) at the Rove Police Headquarters in Honiara on 26 February 2024 during the official opening of the Ex CW program.

A separate opening address at the RSIPF Maritime base at Aola was delivered by Inspector Kornelius Choniey, Deputy Maritime Director and Inspector David Quiro, PRD to open the Small Boat Maintenance and Operator course.

Ex CW will run over the next three weeks and includes a number of courses aimed at developing the RSIPF’s ability to conduct border operations, water mobility and public safety. Courses include Small Boats Maintenance and Handling, Low Risk Search, Border Surveillance, and a culminating activity.

In his opening address, Superintendent Kapisa reflected on the importance of Ex CW in building and maintaining RSIPF maritime and border surveillance capability as an island nation.

Colonel Bywater, Australian Defence Adviser for the Solomon Islands, said the series of courses delivered under Ex CW s had been jointly designed and demonstrated the strong continued collaboration between the Australian Defence Force and RSIPF.

Ex CW is Australia and Solomon Islands’ premier bilateral exercise and is named after the Coastwatchers of World War II who worked with the heroic Solomon Scouts. The Exercise will run in Honiara from 26 February to 15 March 2024.

