Manele reaffirms growing friendship between Solomon Islands and Japan

Caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs and External Trade Manele and H.E Yoshiaki, Japan’s Ambassador to SI.

Caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs and External Trade Jeremiah Manele delivering his statement.

The caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs and External Trade, Hon. Jeremiah Manele reaffirmed the strong and growing friendship between Solomon Islands and Japan at a reception celebrating the 64th birthday of Japanese Emperor, His Majesty Naruhito Friday last week.

Manele conveyed the country’s appreciation to the Government of Japan for its long and enduring contribution to the development of Solomon Islands in many areas including mainly transformative infrastructures, fisheries, education, health, technology and cultural exchanges since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1978.

Most recently, Japan funded the construction of the Honiara International Airport, Honiara international seaport extension, Auki Wharf, Gizo hospital, Honiara Central Market, Kukum Highway road project, Kiluúfi Hospital improvement and other significant projects.

Manele said the partnership between the two countries is premised on peace, freedom, dignity and respect for humanity

“We stand together on these principles,” Manele said.

On the regional spectrum, Solomon Islands thank Japan for becoming a dialogue partner of the Blue Pacific over the past 35 years.

Mr Manele said in the current fast changing international system, Solomon Islands seeks fair and equitable global order guided by international law and the UN Charter.

“Solomon Islands and Japan as Ocean states and peace loving people must share the responsibility to protect the health of our Ocean and see the rule of international law universally applied in good faith without selectivity,” Manele said.

Meanwhile, the Japanese Ambassador to Solomon Islands, His Excellency Miwa Yoshiaki is confident Japan’s contribution to the development of Solomon Islands would impact positively on Solomon Islands development.

Since taking up his role as Japan’s Ambassador to Solomon Islands, H.E Yoshiaki has been busy working on projects that are truly necessary for Solomon Islands development, making use of the special features and strengths of the Japanese ODA policy.

Ambassador Yoshiaki said the Embassy’s focus in Solomon Islands is on initiatives to empower rural communities where more than 80 percent of Solomon Islanders live, to realise sustainable development.

