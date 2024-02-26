Freename Launches NOTO: The Protocol That Makes Web3 Internet Accessible and Interoperable to All

Zurich, Switzerland, Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freename AG , the leading provider of Web3 domain name services from Switzerland has launched NOTO Protocol, the top-layer infrastructure empowering stakeholders in the internet industry to operate Web3-internet traffic. NOTO is set to transform the internet browsing experience for the current 5 billion users through the integration of blockchain technology.





Facilitating Interoperability and Collision Management

The NOTO Protocol is engineered to assist stakeholders in the internet industry by enabling the integration and management of decentralized web traffic. It makes Web3 Domains, Namespaces, and Blockchains fully interoperable. The NOTO’s capabilities allow Browsers, Wallets, and Search Engines to efficiently handle the surging volume of Web3 Internet traffic. NOTO ensures that search engines can index Web3 searches, browsers can incorporate resolutions from the entire Web3 spectrum without concern for collisions or blockchain disparities, and wallets can facilitate payments through all Web3 domains securely without collision. The protocol's advanced interoperability and collision management capabilities are powered by proprietary technology, leveraging sophisticated algorithms and computing systems.

Enhancing Regulation and Safety in the Web3 Internet

NOTO introduces stringent policies and technological solutions to address the challenges of abuse and malicious use within the Web3 Internet. These measures are vital for addressing security concerns and the absence of comprehensive policies, which have been significant barriers to the transition from Web2 to Web3 Internet. With the NOTO Protocol this process is finally accelerated and the blockers overcome.

Streamlining the Management of Web3 Internet

With NOTO, internet stakeholders can effortlessly incorporate Web3 functionalities into their infrastructure, thanks to NOTO's Web3-enabled DNS and Protocol APIs. This plug-and-play integration allows entities to begin supporting Web3 traffic without the risks associated with domain names collisions, security vulnerabilities, and DNS misuse.

Davide Vicini, CEO of Freename AG, stated, "NOTO finally brings internet stakeholders a plug-and-play technology to operate Web3 internet traffic across all blockchains and namespaces. With NOTO, we are entering a new era of internet usability powered-up with blockchain capabilities."

About NOTO.

NOTO Protocol is Freename's technology that represents the top-layer infrastructure empowering Internet stakeholders to seamlessly integrate Web3 traffic.

