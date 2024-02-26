Automotive Infotainment System Market Is Growing So Quickly with Major Giants Panasonic, Aptiv, Pioneer, Samsung
Global Automotive Infotainment System Market 2024
Latest research study released on the Global Automotive Infotainment System Market by HTF MI Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2030. The Automotive Infotainment System market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Key Players in This Report Include:
Alpine Electronics (Japan), Continental AG (Germany), Garmin Ltd. (United States), Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (South Korea), Panasonic (Japan), Pioneer Corporation (Japan), DENSO Corporation (Japan), Aptiv (Republic of Ireland), Kenwood Corporation (Japan)
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Automotive Infotainment System market to witness a CAGR of 8.4% during forecast period of 2024-2030. The market is segmented by Application (Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Vehicles) by Type (Audio System, Display System, Navigation System, Communication Systems) by Installation Type (In-dash Infotainment, Rearseat Infotainment)
Definition:
The automotive infotainment system is the combination of both software and hardware in automobiles that offers entertainment and information in various forms including audio & video content, social networking, games and other. With the rising demand for safe, luxurious and smart vehicles, the automotive manufacturers are increasingly developing automobiles with integrated infotainment systems for enhancing in-vehicle experience. According to the data cited by OICA, approximately 73,456,531 cars were produced during the year 2017 and such high production statistics, along with the increasing trend of adoption of infotainment systems in cars is fueling the market growth. The unprecedented rise of connected vehicles as the future of driving fuels the importance of infotainment systems in monetizing connected vehicles services.
Market Trends:
• Top Players Have Enabled Advanced Features in Latest In-Car Infotainment Systems
• Development of Low-Cost Infotainment Solutions
Market Drivers:
• Increasing Vehicle production and Continuous Technological Advancements
• Surging Demand for Luxury Vehicles in Developed Countries
• Rapid Adoption of IoT Gadgets in the Automotive Industry
• Surging Customer Inclination Towards Comfort & Safety
Market Opportunities:
• The Emergence of Semi-Autonomous & Autonomous Vehicles
• Increasing Demand for Electric Cars Worldwide
Market Breakdown by Application (Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Vehicles) by Type (Audio System, Display System, Navigation System, Communication Systems) by Installation Type (In-dash Infotainment, Rearseat Infotainment) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA)
Global Automotive Infotainment System market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:
• The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)
• North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)
• South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)
• Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
• Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).
Objectives of the Report:
• -To carefully analyze and forecast the size of the Automotive Infotainment System market by value and volume.
• -To estimate the market shares of major segments of the Automotive Infotainment System market.
• -To showcase the development of the Automotive Infotainment System market in different parts of the world.
• -To analyze and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Automotive Infotainment System market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.
• -To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the Automotive Infotainment System market.
• -To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Automotive Infotainment System market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.
Key questions answered:
• How feasible is Automotive Infotainment System market for long-term investment?
• What are influencing factors driving the demand for Automotive Infotainment System near future?
• What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Automotive Infotainment System market growth?
• What are the recent trends in the regional market and how successful they are?
