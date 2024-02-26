Emollients Market Surging Towards USD 2.05 Billion by 2030 Driven by Demand for Natural Cosmetic Ingredients
The Emollients Market size was valued at USD 1.4 billion in 2022. It is estimated to hit USD 2.05 billion by 2030 and grow at a CAGR of 4.9% over the forecast period of 2023-2030.”TEXES, AUSTEN, USA, February 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The surge in skin diseases worldwide, coupled with changing consumer preferences towards natural ingredients, contributes significantly to emollients market growth.
The latest report from SNS Insider reveals that the Emollients Market reached a valuation of USD 1.4 billion in 2022. Projections indicate a robust growth trajectory, with the market expected to soar to USD 2.05 billion by 2030. This expansion is set to occur at a steady Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.9% during the forecast period of 2023-2030.
KEY PLAYERS
• P&G
• Johnson & Johnson
• Eastman Chemical Company
• Evonik Industries AG
• BASF SE
• The Lubrizol Corporation
• Sasol
• Hallstar
• Croda International PLC
• Clariant
• Ashland Inc.
• Stepan Company
• Oleon Health and Beauty
• Solvay
• Vantage Speciality Chemicals
• and other
Market Report Scope:
The global demand for emollients in personal care products is witnessing a remarkable upsurge owing to the escalating prevalence of skin diseases worldwide. The cosmetics industry is witnessing a paradigm shift towards health and wellness, with consumers increasingly prioritizing products that align with ethical and environmentally friendly values. This trend is bolstering the demand for emollients, particularly those derived from natural sources like plant-based oils and animal-based emollients.
Market Analysis:
The growth of the emollient market is characterized by evolving consumer preferences, driven by changing lifestyles and heightened awareness regarding personal health and grooming. However, the market faces challenges such as stringent labeling regulations and the emergence of cheaper alternatives, which could impede growth to some extent. Nonetheless, the market outlook remains optimistic, driven by the increasing availability of organic and natural emollients that cater to the growing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly cosmetic solutions.
Segment Analysis:
By Type, the esters segment dominated the emollients market, capturing a significant revenue share of about 42.3% in 2022. Esters offer versatile applications across various personal care products, making them indispensable ingredients in the cosmetics industry.
In terms of form, the liquid segment led the emollient market and held the largest revenue share of 68.5% in 2021 due to its versatile applications and widespread usage across various personal care formulations.
Skincare emerged as the leading application segment, accounting for the largest revenue share of 37.5% in 2021. The increasing adoption of skin care products, coupled with the rising demand for plant-based emollients, propels the growth of this segment.
Key Regional Development:
Asia Pacific held the largest revenue share of about 34.7% in 2022. The region's dominance can be attributed to its burgeoning population and the rising consumption of personal care products, particularly in emerging economies like China and India.
North America is poised to exhibit significant growth in the emollients market, with a projected CAGR of about 5.1% during the forecast period. The region's robust market expansion is fueled by factors such as evolving consumer lifestyles, heightened emphasis on beauty and wellness, and increasing expenditure on skincare cosmeceuticals.
Key Takeaways for Emollients Market Study:
• The emollient market is witnessing robust growth driven by escalating demand for natural cosmetic ingredients and the rising prevalence of skin diseases globally.
• Esters emerge as the dominant segment, offering versatile applications across various personal care products.
• Liquid emollients hold a substantial market share owing to their widespread use in formulations such as creams, lotions, and shampoos.
• Skincare emerges as the leading application segment, fueled by increasing adoption of skin care products and growing demand for plant-based emollients.
Recent Developments:
• In June 2023, Oleon launched Radia 7199ACT, a texture enhancer, and emollient, along with Jolee 7749ACT, a fatty ester beneficial for both skin and hair.
• In March 202, Clariant introduced Plantasens Pro LM, catering to the growing interest in skincare with a new natural emollient.
• In September 2022, BASF announced a partnership with RiKarbon to develop environmentally friendly emollients derived from bio-waste.
• In June 2022, Evonik expanded its manufacturing capacity in Shanghai to produce TEGOSOFT® MM MB, addressing the growing demand for emollients.
• Sasol Chemicals received the 2021 Henkel Beauty Care Sustainability Award in February 2021 for their Parafol line of high-purity oleo-chemical-based paraffin emollients.
• In January 2021, Vantage introduced Liponate Jojoba 20, broadening its range of jojoba esters with a product specifically designed for vegan formulations.
