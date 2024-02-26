IoT Tech Expo North America Welcomes Top Industry Specialists to Speaker Lineup
IoT Tech Expo North America announces new speakers!SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The IoT Tech Expo North America, the leading event for exploring the latest advancements in the Internet of Things and related technologies, has announced a fresh cohort of distinguished speakers for its upcoming conference at the Santa Clara Convention Center on June 5-6, 2024.
Among the notable speakers set to take the stage are:
Santosh Putchala – Product Privacy Manager, Meta
Robert L. Gray III – Principal Technical Delivery Manager, Blue Cross NC
Noorddin Taj – Head of Architecture and Design of Intelligent Operations, BP
Susanne Lauda – Director, Global Advanced Manufacturing Technology, AGCO Corporation
Joffrey Lauthier – Head of Rail North America, TÜV Rheinland Group
Abhijit Mikhade – Data Engineering / Science | Connected Vehicle | Global Data Insights & Analytics, Ford Motor Company
Mike Bergman – Vice President, Technology & Standards, Consumer Technology Association
These esteemed speakers bring a wealth of knowledge and expertise to an already impressive lineup, promising attendees a truly enlightening experience.
In addition to the speakers, the IoT Tech Expo North America will feature a series of presentations covering a diverse range of topics crucial to the advancement of IoT technology and its applications across industries. Attendees can expect to gain valuable insights and practical strategies from presentations such as:
• Automation and Efficiency in Manufacturing
• AI-driven Predictive Maintenance in Industrial IoT: Success Stories
• Elevating Manufacturing: IoT Integration in Smart Factories and Industry 4.0
• IoT for Sustainability: Monitoring and Managing Environmental Conditions
• Healthcare IoT: Challenges and Opportunities in Connected Medicine
• Digital Twins: Real-world Applications and Impact on IoT Data Visualization
• Examining IoT Connectivity Solutions Best Suited for Your Business
• Smart City Implementations
• The Challenges of Analyzing Massive Volumes of IoT Data
• Designing Cybersecurity into Your IoT Devices
• Applying a Zero Trust Approach Through Your Solutions
These presentations will offer attendees a comprehensive understanding of key trends, challenges, and opportunities shaping the IoT landscape, providing actionable insights to drive innovation and success in their respective fields.
Anticipating a turnout of over 7000 attendees and featuring 200 speakers across various tracks, IoT Tech Expo North America offers a unique opportunity for CIOs, CTOs, CEOs, senior managers, and tech enthusiasts to stay abreast of the latest trends and innovations in IoT and related technologies.
Organized by TechEx Events, the conference will also feature six co-located events, including the AI and Big Data Expo, Unified Communications Conference, Intelligent Automation Conference, Cyber Security & Cloud Congress, Digital Transformation Week, and Edge Computing Expo, ensuring a comprehensive exploration of the technological landscape.
“The inclusion of these respected speakers and engaging presentations highlights IoT Tech Expo North America’s dedication to providing valuable insights to attendees,” stated Sophy Searight, Head of Conference. “We’re excited to have these industry leaders join us on stage at IoT Tech Expo North America.”
Attendees can choose from various ticket options, providing access to engaging sessions, the bustling expo floor, premium tracks featuring industry leaders, a VIP networking party, and a sophisticated networking app facilitating connections ahead of the event.
For more information and to secure your place at IoT Tech Expo North America, please visit https://www.iottechexpo.com/northamerica/.
IoT Tech Expo North America is a part of TechEx. For more information regarding TechEx, please visit online here: https://techexevent.com/
About IoT Tech Expo North America:
IoT Tech Expo North America showcases the latest Internet of Things innovations and technologies, providing a platform for industry professionals to explore cutting-edge developments, engage with innovators, and forge meaningful connections within the vibrant tech community.
