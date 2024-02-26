ASEAN Ground Support Equipment Market Growing at 9.8% CAGR to Hit $1,192.21 million in 2027 | Growth, Share Analysis

ASEAN Ground Support Equipment Market

This study includes analytical depiction of the market along with current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

Surge in cargo & air traffic, objective of airports on enhancing efficiency, high standards of service, & increase in leasing of equipment fuel the growth of the ASEAN ground support equipment market” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, US, February 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, The ASEAN Ground Support Equipment Market was valued at $674.17 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $1,192.21 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 9.8% from 2020 to 2027. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, key investment pockets, top segments, value chain, and competitive landscape.

Presently, Indonesia dominates the ASEAN ground support equipment market, followed by the Philippines and Malaysia. However, Vietnam is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Factors, such as increase in air traffic & cargo, rise in focus of airports on enhancing operational efficiency, high service standards, and leasing of ground support equipment, supplement the growth of the ASEAN ground support equipment market. However, high initial investments required for purchasing the ground support equipment are expected to impede the market growth. Further, rise in focus on procurement of greener GSE, outsourcing of maintenance, repair, & overhaul (MRO) to third party, and increase in use of wireless technology are expected to create numerous opportunities for the key players operating in the ASEAN ground support equipment market.

Based on type, the motorized segment accounted for the highest market share, contributing to more than half of the total market share in 2018, and will maintain its lead position during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 10.2% from 2020 to 2027. The research also analyzes the non-motorized segment.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

𝐈𝐓𝐖 𝐆𝐒𝐄, 𝐂𝐀𝐕𝐎𝐓𝐄𝐂 𝐒𝐀, 𝐆𝐔𝐀𝐍𝐆𝐓𝐀𝐈, 𝐀𝐃𝐄𝐋𝐓𝐄 𝐆𝐑𝐎𝐔𝐏 𝐒.𝐋., 𝐓𝐋𝐃, 𝐓𝐄𝐗𝐓𝐑𝐎𝐍 𝐆𝐑𝐎𝐔𝐍𝐃 𝐒𝐔𝐏𝐏𝐎𝐑𝐓 𝐄𝐐𝐔𝐈𝐏𝐌𝐄𝐍𝐓 𝐈𝐍𝐂., 𝐈𝐌𝐀𝐈 𝐀𝐄𝐑𝐎-𝐄𝐐𝐔𝐈𝐏𝐌𝐄𝐍𝐓 𝐌𝐅𝐆. 𝐂𝐎., 𝐋𝐓𝐃., 𝐀𝐕𝐈𝐀 𝐄𝐐𝐔𝐈𝐏𝐌𝐄𝐍𝐓 𝐏𝐓𝐄 𝐋𝐓𝐃, 𝐉𝐁𝐓 𝐂𝐎𝐑𝐏𝐎𝐑𝐀𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍, 𝐓𝐑𝐎𝐍𝐀𝐈𝐑

Further, the cost required to acquire, maintain, and operate a fleet of aircraft GSE is substantially very high. Therefore, GSE fleet owners and managers are continuously looking to monitor and control such costs. Furthermore, wireless is emerging as a growing tool to address these ongoing challenges. Use of wireless technology in GSE would not only help to optimize GSE maintenance management but also increase security, safety, productivity, and fleet allocation. The wireless choices include “closed loop” long-range RFID-based systems and general packet radio service (GPRS) mobile data system or “Wi-Fi” system. It is necessary for GSE fleet managers and owners to decide the best technology based on their requirements. Therefore, emerging use of wireless technology is opportunistic for the market expansion.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

Based on country, Indonesia accounted for the largest share in 2018, contributing to nearly one-third of the total share, and will maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue by 2027. However, Vietnam is expected to manifest the largest CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period.

The report provides detailed segmentation of the ASEAN ground support equipment market based on equipment type, type, power source and country.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

By power source, the electric segment is expected to register a significant growth rate in the ASEAN ground support equipment market analysis during the forecast period.

Vietnam is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

In 2018, Indonesia led the market in the ASEAN region.

The leading companies listed in the market report expect high revenue from the ASEAN ground support equipment market returns.

