Demand for natural cosmetics boosts preservative market, poised to hit USD 686.99M by 2030.

The Cosmetic Preservative Market size was valued at USD 412 million in 2022. It is expected to grow to USD 686.99 million by 2030 and grow at a CAGR of 6.6% over the forecast period of 2023-2030.”TEXES, AUSTEN, USA, February 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The growth of the cosmetic preservative market is primarily driven by increasing consumer awareness about product safety and hygiene, rising demand for natural and organic cosmetic products, and the expansion of the cosmetics industry in emerging economies such as Asia Pacific.
According to the SNS Insider report, the Cosmetic Preservative Market was valued at USD 412 million in 2022. It is expected to grow to USD 686.99 million by 2030, with a CAGR of 6.6% over the forecast period of 2023-2030.
KEY PLAYERS
• BASF SE
• The Dow Chemical Company
• Clariant AG
• Ashland Inc.
• Symrise AG
• Salicylates & Chemicals Pvt. Ltd
• Evonik Industries
• Chemipol
• Akema Fine Chemicals
• Brenntag AG
• Lonza Group Ltd.
• and other
Market Report Scope:
The Cosmetic Preservative Market has seen substantial growth due to increased consumer awareness regarding product safety and hygiene. With a rising demand for natural and organic cosmetic products, there has been a shift towards preservatives derived from natural sources. Leading companies like Ashland Inc., BASF SE, Lonza Group Ltd., and Symrise AG invest heavily in research and development to introduce innovative preservatives that meet evolving industry needs. The market expansion is further driven by the growing preference for eco-friendly and sustainable ingredients, coupled with increased demand for skincare products, particularly in the e-commerce sector. However, challenges such as health concerns associated with chemical preservatives and strict government regulations pose hurdles to market growth.
Market Analysis:
The demand for multifunctional preservatives offering antimicrobial properties and additional benefits like moisturization and antioxidant effects is rising. Consumers prefer preservatives with broad-spectrum activity to ensure product safety amid exposure to various contaminants. Factors such as increasing consumer purchasing power, high-quality premium product preference, industrialization, and technological advancements drive market growth.
Segment Analysis:
By Product, Phenol derivatives dominated the cosmetic preservatives market with the highest revenue share of about 40% in 2022, especially phenoxyethanol, used in various cosmetics like skin lighting creams, hair coloring solutions, and sunscreens. The demand for organic acids and their salt preservatives is expected to grow due to the increasing demand for natural ingredients.
In terms of Application, Hair Care led the market with a revenue share of about 42% in 2022 with extensive use of preservatives to enhance product longevity and quality.
Key Regional Development:
Asia Pacific dominated the market with a revenue share of about 36% in 2022, driven by increasing cosmetics demand and awareness of personal hygiene. China and India are expected to experience robust growth, fueled by rising per capita spending on personal care goods and the presence of a growing millennial population. North America holds a significant market share at a CAGR of about 7% from 2023-2030, driven by increasing disposable incomes and the preference for natural cosmetic preservatives.
Key Takeaways:
• Growing preference for natural cosmetic products drives demand for preservatives.
• Asia Pacific emerged as a dominant market, led by China and India's rapid growth.
• Multifunctional preservatives with broad-spectrum activity gain traction.
Recent Developments:
• In May 2023, Symrise introduced SymDiol 68T and SymOcide PT, offering antioxidant and antimicrobial properties.
• In August 2022, Brenntag announced an expanded distribution agreement with ISCA, focusing on providing preservatives in European markets.
• In September 2021, Chemipol launched COSMOPOL®, aiding the selection process of preservation systems for cosmetic products.
