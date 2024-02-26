Hydreight Partners with Ola Digital Health, an Independent, National Pharmacy Network to Provide Health and Wellness Services in Store

Highlights:



Ola Digital Health is an innovative healthcare company with a network of 300 independent retail pharmacies in the United States.

Hydreight will be the health and wellness service provider in seven pharmacy locations as part of Phase I rollout, starting in February 2024.

All services must be booked through Hydreight’s healthtech platform or app.

Immediate synergies between Hydreight and Ola to improve patient care.

Based on the success of Phase I, Ola will leverage its 300-pharmacy network to utilize these services.



VANCOUVER, British Columbia and LAS VEGAS, Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hydreight Technologies Inc. (“Hydreight” or the “Company”) (TSXV:NURS)(OTCQB:HYDTF)(FSE:S06) a mobile clinical network and medical platform which enables flexible, at-home medical services across 50 states in the United States, is very pleased to announce that it has entered into a partnership with Ola Digital Health (“Ola”) an innovative healthcare platform with a national pharmacy network in the United States, to provide health and wellness services inside its network of brick and mortar locations.

Ola is a technology company and has been working with healthcare companies and retail pharmacies to deploy telehealth solutions and staffing of pharmacists, providers, nurses, and nurse practitioners. Being in the pharmacy industry, Ola have developed a pharmacy network with 300 locations nationally. Ola plans to expand its network to over 1,000 locations over the next 24 months.

As part of the Phase I rollout, Hydreight will partner with Ola in seven pharmacy locations throughout Tampa, Florida and will provide its robust product offering which includes: IV drip therapy, NAD+, GLP-1 and various other peptides in store for customers. All bookings will be completed through Hydreight’s platform, and the pharmacies will promote the services and Hydreight’s business to their client base. There are immediate synergies between Hydreight and Ola, and together they will provide easier access to services, an ecosystem of healthcare providers and a compliant and safe experience which in turn, can improve patient outcomes.

Hydreight will leverage its proprietary healthtech platform, doctor and nurse network, and pharmacy distribution to provide its services to patients within the brick-and-mortar locations. These pharmacy locations will also be used for customer acquisition and building awareness of Hydreight. Like Hydreight’s digital platform and white label solutions, in order to be compliant, nurses providing the services must use the Company’s doctor network for telemedicine visits and order products from Hydreight’s pharmacy network. Hydreight will receive a percentage fee from every service provided and a markup from the products ordered.

Shane Madden, Founder & CEO of Hydreight commented, “We are thrilled with this partnership and the chance to work with the Ola team, who have been visionaries and trailblazers in the healthcare sector. This partnership provides significant upside potential for growth, and another meaningful revenue vertical for Hydreight. To have a footprint in pharmacy locations across the United States would act as strong nurse recruitment and customer acquisition tools, as well as bring credible brand awareness to our business. As part of Phase I, we will onboard seven pharmacy locations in Florida, and I am very confident that based on the success of those locations, we will continue expanding the partnership nationwide.”

Investor Webinar:

The Company’s management team will be hosting a webinar to discuss the partnership.

Date/Time: Tuesday, February 27, 2024 at 10am PT / 1pm ET

Registration link:https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_n4Pml39XTZ20Q8RvmKhkEA

About Ola Digital Health

At Ola Digital Health, we strive to offer our customers innovative, reliable technology solutions. Our platform, products, and services can be customized to fit individual and business needs, providing healthcare management solutions and a personalized approach to health. Customers can easily access and manage multiple healthcare solutions through our interactive Web Portal and Mobile App marketplace. We are resulting in the creation of a digital health ecosystem for the individual. For more information visit: https://oladigital.health/

About Hydreight Technologies Inc.

Hydreight Technologies Inc. is building the largest mobile clinic network in the United States. Its proprietary, fully integrated platform hosts a network of nearly 3,000 nurses, over 100 doctors and a pharmacy network across 50 states. The platform includes a built-in, easy-to-use suite of fully integrated tools for accounting, documentation, sales, inventory, booking, and managing patient data, which enables licensed healthcare professionals to provide services directly to patients at home, office or hotel. Hydreight empowers nurses, med spa technicians, and other licensed healthcare professionals to deliver services independently, on their own terms, or to add mobile services to existing location-based operations. The Hydreight platform hosts a 503B pharmacy network servicing all 50 states and is closely affiliated with a U.S. certified e-script and telemedicine provider network that provides services in over 650 cities and growing.

