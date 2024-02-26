Apellis Pharmaceuticals to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., (Nasdaq: APLS) today announced that the company will participate in the following March investor conferences:



TD Cowen 44 th Annual Healthcare Conference: Fireside chat on Monday, March 4, 2024, at 2:10 p.m. ET Ophthalmology Corporate Panel Discussion on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, at 9:10 a.m. ET

Annual Healthcare Conference: Raymond James & Associates’ 45th Annual Institutional Investors Conference: Fireside chat on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. ET

The live conference webcasts will be posted on the “Events and Presentations” page of the “Investors and Media” section of the company’s website. A replay of the webcasts will be available for approximately 90 days following the event.

About Apellis

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a global biopharmaceutical company that combines courageous science and compassion to develop life-changing therapies for some of the most challenging diseases patients face. We ushered in the first new class of complement medicine in 15 years and now have two approved medicines targeting C3. These include the first-ever therapy for geographic atrophy, a leading cause of blindness around the world. We believe we have only begun to unlock the potential of targeting C3 across serious retinal, rare, and neurological diseases. For more information, please visit http://apellis.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Investor Contact:

Meredith Kaya

meredith.kaya@apellis.com

617.599.8178