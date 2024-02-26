Shattuck Labs Announces Participation in Upcoming March Conferences

AUSTIN, TX and DURHAM, NC, Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shattuck Labs, Inc. (Shattuck) (NASDAQ: STTK), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of bi-functional fusion proteins as a new class of biologic medicine for the treatment of patients with cancer and autoimmune disease, today announced that company management will participate in multiple investor conferences in March 2024.



Presentation Details

Conference: TD Cowen 44th Annual Health Care Conference

Format: Panel Discussion and 1x1 Meetings

Panel Topic: Novel IO Corporate Panel Discussion

Presenter: Dr. Taylor Schreiber, M.D., Ph.D., Shattuck’s Chief Executive Officer

Date: March 4, 2024

Time: 10:30-11:30 a.m. ET



Conference: Leerink Partners Global Biopharma Conference 2024

Format: 1x1 Meetings

Dates: March 11-12, 2024

Conference: Citi's Biotech C-Suite Fireside Chat Series

Format: Fireside chat with covering analyst Yigal Nochomovitz, Ph.D.

Presenters: Dr. Taylor Schreiber, M.D., Ph.D., Shattuck’s Chief Executive Officer and Andrew Neill, M.B.A., Shattuck’s Chief Financial Officer

Date: March 20, 2024

Time: 11:00 a.m. ET



A live webcast of the presentations will be available on the Investors section of the Company’s website. A replay of the webcast will be archived for up to 30 days following the presentation date.

About Shattuck Labs, Inc.

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: STTK) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of bi-functional fusion proteins as a new class of biologic medicine for the treatment of patients with cancer and autoimmune disease. Compounds derived from Shattuck’s proprietary Agonist Redirected Checkpoint, (“ARC®”), platform are designed to simultaneously inhibit checkpoint molecules and activate costimulatory molecules with a single therapeutic. The company’s lead SL-172154 (SIRPα-Fc-CD40L) program, which is designed to block the CD47 immune checkpoint and simultaneously agonize the CD40 pathway, is being evaluated in multiple Phase 1 trials. Shattuck has offices in both Austin, Texas and Durham, North Carolina. For more information, please visit: www.ShattuckLabs.com.

