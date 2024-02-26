Thai King highly values Việt Nam-Thailand friendship

VIETNAM, February 26 -

BANGKOK — Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida have recently hosted a reception for outgoing Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Phan Chí Thành.

The King spoke highly of the friendship and comprehensive, fruitful cooperation between the two countries, as well as Ambassador Thanh’s contributions to the relationship during his tenure in Thailand.

Recalling his Việt Nam visit in his capacity as Crown Prince, the King noted with pleasure the country’s rapid development at present, and expressed his wish that the bilateral relationship will be consolidated and enhanced in the time ahead, and the ambassador will make more contributions to the friendship.

For his part, Thành thanked the King for his attention to and support for the bilateral relations, as well as the operation of the Vietnamese Embassy in Thailand.

He especially thanked the royal couple for their support to the Vietnamese community in Thailand over the past years.

The Vietnamese government will continue creating favourable conditions for Thai businesses to invest and operate in Việt Nam, and encouraging Thai people to visit the country, he said.

The diplomat repeated the Vietnamese President’s invitation to the King and the Queen to visit Việt Nam at an appropriate time. — VNS