Việt Nam, Laos continue enhancing special relationship: Party leaders

VIETNAM, February 26 - HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam and Laos need to establish new mechanisms to further enhance the special relationship between the two Parties, two States, and the people of the two countries.

The statement was made at the high-level meeting between General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee Nguyễn Phú Trọng and General Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party Central Committee and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith on Monday in Hà Nội.

This was an important event contributing to strengthening and deepening the great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between Việt Nam and Laos.

At the meeting, the leaders highly appreciated the increasingly deep and substantive development of the Việt Nam-Laos cooperation in various fields, with political relations being strengthened continuously, effective promotion of defence and security cooperation, and positive changes in economic, cultural, educational, scientific and technical cooperation.

The two leaders congratulated the people of both countries on significant and comprehensive achievements in the development of their countries, as well as in the implementation of the resolutions of each Party's congress.

Both sides affirmed that the Việt Nam-Laos relationship was an invaluable asset of the people of the two countries that needs to be promoted and transmitted to future generations.

General Secretary Trọng affirmed that the Việt Nam-Laos relationship always played a particularly important role, being a top priority in Việt Nam's foreign policy.

General Secretary and President of Laos Sisoulith affirmed the strategic importance and significance of the Việt Nam-Laos relationship for the security and development of each country, and for peace, stability and development in the region and the world.

The two leaders proposed some key points to strengthen the relationship between the two Parties and countries in the future.

Both sides agreed that they needed to continue promoting their good traditions, strengthening solidarity, supporting each other and further deepening political relations, which are the cornerstone of the overall direction of the relationship between the two Parties and countries.

They also needed to enhance cooperation in defence and security, make breakthroughs in economic cooperation, promote cooperation in education, culture, science, technology and people-to-people exchanges based on the potential and strengths of each country.

Emphasis should be placed on cooperation between Party committees, Government ministries and agencies, parliamentary bodies, organisations and localities of the two countries, they said.

Both sides affirmed the necessity to maximise the effectiveness of existing mechanisms, continue innovation, and enhance the efficiency of cooperation in various fields, while building new mechanisms suitable for further strengthening the special solidarity between Việt Nam and Laos. — VNS