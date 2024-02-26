AI and Big Data Expo North America to be Sponsored by Google Cloud, initial speakers announced.
We're thrilled to announce that Google Cloud are Start-up Sponsors for the upcoming AI and Big Data Expo North America, in Santa Clara on June 5-6, 2024.SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We're thrilled to announce that Google Cloud are Start-up Sponsors for the upcoming AI and Big Data Expo North America, taking place in Santa Clara on June 5-6, 2024.
Our stellar sponsors who are set to redefine the realms of AI and Big Data include industry leaders such as Google Cloud, Lightning AI, Ikigai, Edge Impulse, SoftServe plus many more! These trailblazers will not only showcase cutting-edge products but also provide invaluable insights into the latest technological trends shaping our digital landscape.
We are also pleased to unveil the first speakers confirmed for the AI and Big Data Expo:
• Dr. Astha P. – Director, Product (Tech) Ops Walmart
• Sam Hamilton - Head of Data & AI, Visa
• Noorddin Taj - Head of Architecture and Design of Intelligent Operations, bp
• Susanne Lauda - Director, Global Advanced Manufacturing Technology, AGCO Corporation
• Brandon Wales, Executive Director CISA
The Expo offers a platform for exploration and discovery, showcasing how cutting-edge technologies are reshaping a myriad of industries, including manufacturing, transport, supply chain, government, legal sectors, financial services, energy, utilities, insurance, healthcare, retail, and more. Attendees will have the chance to witness first-hand the transformative power of AI and Big Data across various sectors, gaining insights that are crucial for staying ahead in today's rapidly evolving technological landscape.
With over 7,000 attendees expected from across the globe, the event will attract a diverse array of professionals ranging from CTOs, CDOs, CIOs, Heads of IOT, AI/ML, IT Directors, to chief data scientists, data analysts, Security Professionals, Developers, Start-Ups, OEMs, Government representatives, Technology Providers, Investors, VCs, and many others. The Expo will feature 250+ speakers renowned for their industry expertise, who will share invaluable insights and real-life experiences through solo presentations, expert panel discussions, and in-depth fireside chats, covering an extensive range of topics within the realm of AI and Big Data.
Secure your ticket with a 25% discount on tickets, available until March 31st, 2024. Save up to $300 on your ticket and be part of the conversation shaping the future of AI and Big Data technologies.
To secure your spot at this remarkable event and access more information about tickets, please visit
https://www.ai-expo.net/northamerica/
About AI and Big Data Expo North America: The AI and Big Data Expo North America is a leading event in the AI and Big Data landscape, serving as a nexus for professionals, industry experts, and enthusiasts to explore and navigate the ever-evolving technological frontier. Through its focus on education, networking, and collaboration, the Expo continues to be a beacon for those eager to stay at the forefront of technological innovation.
“AI and Big Data Expo North America is a part of TechEx. For more information regarding TechEx please see online here.”
