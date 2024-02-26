Asphalt Market Set to Reach USD 372.19 Million by 2030, Fueled by Global Infrastructure Development
The Asphalt Market size was valued at USD 250 million in 2022. It is estimated to hit USD 372.19 million by 2030 and grow at a CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast period of 2023-2030”TEXES, AUSTEN, USA, February 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The growth of the Asphalt Market is fueled by increasing infrastructure development globally, rising urbanization, and the demand for better roadways. Additionally, technological advancements in mixing plants and the adoption of modified asphalt contribute to market expansion.
According to the SNS Insider report, the Asphalt Market was valued at USD 250 million in 2022. It is estimated to reach USD 372.19 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period of 2023-2030.
KEY PLAYERS
• CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.
• Exxon Mobil Corporation
• Royal Dutch Shell
• Total SA
• United Refining Company
• Boral
• Aggregate Industries Ltd.
• China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation
• Chevron Corporation
• Marathon Petroleum Corporation
• and other
Market Report Scope:
Asphalt, also known as bitumen, is a vital component in the construction industry, primarily used for roadways, airport runways, roofing, and waterproofing applications. It serves as a binder when mixed with aggregate elements, providing durability and strength to paved surfaces. The market is witnessing significant growth driven by the global demand for infrastructure development, rapid urbanization, and increasing road construction activities. Additionally, technological advancements and governmental initiatives are further propelling market growth. However, fluctuating crude oil prices and the shift towards alternative materials like cement pose challenges to market expansion. Modified asphalt, incorporating additives like styrene-butadiene-styrene and crumb rubber, is gaining traction for its enhanced performance and durability, contributing to market growth.
Market Analysis:
The majority of bitumen usage (about 70%) occurs in road construction, fueled by infrastructure investments and advances in non-building construction activities. Governments worldwide allocate funds to improve aging infrastructure, including roads and highways, driving market growth. Technological advancements in mixing plants and innovative solutions development cater to consumer demand for durable, climate-resistant structures. Additionally, increasing awareness of climate change prompts the adoption of asphalt for waterproofing applications, protecting structures from harsh weather conditions.
Segment Analysis:
By Product
• Roofing
• Paving
• Others
By Type
• Cold Mix Asphalt
• Warm Mix Asphalt
• Hot Mix Asphalt
By Application
• Roadways
• Recreation
• Waterproofing
• Others
By End-user
• Residential
• Non-Residential
By product, the paving segment dominated the asphalt market, fueled by rising demand for better roadways and infrastructure development, particularly in emerging economies like China and India.
By Application, Roadway application held the highest revenue share of about 43% in 2022, driven by rapid urbanization and increasing population, necessitating robust transportation networks. Moreover, the use of asphalt as a waterproofing agent for roadways and infrastructure further boosts market growth.
Key Regional Development:
Asia Pacific led the Asphalt Market with a 37% revenue share in 2022, driven by high demand from developing economies like China and India. The region's growth is attributed to massive infrastructure projects and innovations in construction. North America is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4%, propelled by recreational residential building applications and road maintenance initiatives. Europe anticipates significant growth, particularly in road repairs and infrastructure protection during winters.
Key Takeaways:
• Increasing global infrastructure development and technological advancements are driving the growth of the Asphalt Market.
• The paving segment, particularly roadway applications, dominates market revenue due to rising urbanization and population growth.
• Rising awareness of climate change prompts the adoption of waterproofing applications.
Recent Developments:
• In August 2023, Cemex announced investments in its UK asphalt operation, including the opening of a new plant in Birmingham.
• In June 2023, BORAL initiated Australia's largest crumbed rubber asphalt demonstration project.
• In September 2022, Aggregate Industries introduced Foamix®, a reduced-carbon asphalt suitable for highway construction.
