Radware Drives New Revenue Streams for Managed Security Service Providers

Enables MSSPs to provide industry-leading security services, while reducing total cost of ownership

MAHWAH, New Jersey, Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radware ® (NASDAQ: RDWR), a leading provider of cyber security and application delivery solutions, today announced a new flexible business model for managed security service providers (MSSPs). The offering enables service providers to enjoy new revenue streams and grow their businesses by extending an innovative line of managed network and application security services to their customers.



“MSSPs are under constant pressure to evolve their services and deliver an exceptional user experience without eroding their margins,” said Haim Zelikovsky, vice president of Radware’s cloud business. “Our security experts work alongside service providers to not only defend their customers against cyber threats, but also offer them a unique opportunity to create an industry-leading portfolio of security services that can drive new revenue streams.”



Catering to their business needs, Radware’s new offering enables MSSPs to customize, rebrand, and resell the company’s Cloud DDoS Protection and Cloud Application Protection Services. The services are built to defend MSSPs’ customers against advanced cyber threats, including DDoS, DNS, application, and layer 7 Web DDoS attacks .



Leading service providers like US Signal are working with Radware to expand their cyber defense portfolios and strengthen their customers’ experiences.



“Radware understands the unique needs and challenges that service providers face. In addition, to meeting important scale and technology requirements, what sets Radware’s MSSP program apart is the built-in support it offers in standing up a comprehensive security service practice,” said David Humes, vice president of product development for US Signal, a leading provider of cloud solutions, network connectivity, and data center services. “We selected Radware for their advanced technology, expertise in surgically combating volumetric attacks, and ability to help us fast track a new value-added security offering for our customers.”

Radware’s network and application security solutions are built on AI-powered algorithms to protect legitimate user experiences while minimizing false positives and the need for human intervention. The company has received numerous awards for its security solutions. Industry analysts such as Aite-Novarica Group, Forrester Research, Gartner, GigaOm, KuppingerCole, and Quadrant Knowledge Solutions continue to recognize Radware as a market leader in cyber security.

About Radware

Radware ® (NASDAQ: RDWR) is a global leader of cyber security and application delivery solutions for physical, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its award-winning solutions portfolio secures the digital experience by providing infrastructure, application, and corporate IT protection, and availability services to enterprises globally. Radware’s solutions empower enterprise and carrier customers worldwide to adapt to market challenges quickly, maintain business continuity, and achieve maximum productivity while keeping costs down. For more information, please visit the Radware website.

Radware encourages you to join our community and follow us on: Facebook , LinkedIn , Radware Blog , X , YouTube , and Radware Mobile for iOS and Android .

©2024 Radware Ltd. All rights reserved. Any Radware products and solutions mentioned in this press release are protected by trademarks, patents, and pending patent applications of Radware in the U.S. and other countries. For more details, please see: https://www.radware.com/LegalNotice/ . All other trademarks and names are property of their respective owners.

Radware believes the information in this document is accurate in all material respects as of its publication date. However, the information is provided without any express, statutory, or implied warranties and is subject to change without notice.

The contents of any website or hyperlinks mentioned in this press release are for informational purposes and the contents thereof are not part of this press release.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements made herein that are not statements of historical fact, including statements about Radware’s plans, outlook, beliefs, or opinions, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “estimates,” “plans,” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may,” and “could.” For example, when we say that the new business model enables service providers to enjoy new revenue streams and grow their businesses, we are using a forward-looking statement. Because such statements deal with future events, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties, and actual results, expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, could differ materially from Radware’s current forecasts and estimates. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: the impact of global economic conditions and volatility of the market for our products; the effects of the current attacks by the terrorist groups Hamas and Hezbollah, and the war between Israel and Hamas and Israel and Hezbollah; natural disasters and public health crises, such as the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic; a shortage of components or manufacturing capacity could cause a delay in our ability to fulfill orders or increase our manufacturing costs; our business may be affected by sanctions, export controls, and similar measures, targeting Russia and other countries and territories, as well as other responses to Russia’s military conflict in Ukraine, including indefinite suspension of operations in Russia and dealings with Russian entities by many multi-national businesses across a variety of industries; our ability to successfully implement our strategic initiative to accelerate our cloud business; our ability to expand our operations effectively; timely availability and customer acceptance of our new and existing solutions; risks and uncertainties relating to acquisitions or other investments; the impact of economic and political uncertainties and weaknesses in various regions of the world, including the commencement or escalation of hostilities or acts of terrorism; intense competition in the market for cyber security and application delivery solutions and in our industry in general, and changes in the competitive landscape; changes in government regulation; outages, interruptions, or delays in hosting services or our internal network system; compliance with open source and third-party licenses; the risk that our intangible assets or goodwill may become impaired; our dependence on independent distributors to sell our products; long sales cycles for our solutions; changes in foreign currency exchange rates; undetected defects or errors in our products or a failure of our products to protect against malicious attacks; the availability of components and manufacturing capacity; the ability of vendors to provide our hardware platforms and components for our main accessories; our ability to protect our proprietary technology; intellectual property infringement claims made by third parties; changes in tax laws; our ability to realize our investment objectives for our cash and liquid investments; our ability to attract, train, and retain highly qualified personnel; and other factors and risks over which we may have little or no control. This list is intended to identify only certain of the principal factors that could cause actual results to differ. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting Radware, refer to Radware’s Annual Report on Form 20-F, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and the other risk factors discussed from time to time by Radware in reports filed with, or furnished to, the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and, except as required by applicable law, Radware undertakes no commitment to revise or update any forward-looking statement in order to reflect events or circumstances after the date any such statement is made. Radware’s public filings are available from the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or may be obtained on Radware’s website at www.radware.com .