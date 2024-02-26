EagleBank Provides $18 Million in Financing to DT Global, LLC to Continue Transformative Work in the USAID Space

BETHESDA, Md., Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EagleBank (NASDAQ: EGBN), one of the largest community banks in the Washington, D.C. area, today announced it has successfully closed $18,000,000 in credit facilities to DT Global, LLC and Subsidiaries. The facilities refinanced existing debt and increases DT Global’s working capital to support their growth-driven needs. This transaction highlights EagleBank’s significant presence in supporting federal defense and government services contractors, including those operating in the USAID space.



“We are thrilled to work with DT Global, LLC amidst their growing USAID portfolio,” said Lindsey Rheaume, Executive Vice President and Chief Lending Officer for C&I. “EagleBank is the right financial partner for contractors within this segment of the market, and we look forward to supporting DT Global, LLC in their mission to transform lives.”

The transaction was originated, structured and handled by Eric Pietras, Senior Vice President and Relationship Manager, with support from many others in EagleBank’s experienced Commercial & Industrial (C&I) and Government Contractor underwriting, back office and risk teams.

”We look forward to our partnership with EagleBank and its talented staff to support our financing needs as we manage through continued periods of growth,“ said Torge Gerlach, Chief Executive Officer at DT Global. “It is important for a large government contractor with global operations spanning 90 countries to have found a partner that is not only willing, but eager, to support our needs and work with us as effectively and efficiently as the team at EagleBank has already proven to do.”

About DT Global

DT Global is shaping a future where sustainable development and innovation empower individuals, communities, and nations. We work in partnership with local stakeholders to foster inclusive prosperity, social equity, and environmental stewardship. Our global team of 2,500 staff and experts work in over 90 countries to solve complex problems in the peacebuilding, governance, economic development, environment, and human development sectors. With a track record of technical excellence and more than 60 years of international development experience and relationships, we deliver innovative solutions that transform lives. For more information about DT Global, visit dt-global.com.

EagleBank Contact

Vikki Kayne,

Chief Marketing Officer

301.986.1800