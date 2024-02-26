Bio-inspired Robotic Market Detailed Industry Report Analysis 2024-2030: Boston Dynamics, Festo, iRobot
Some of the key players profiled in the study are Boston Dynamics (United States), Festo (Germany), iRobot (United States), SoftBank Robotics (Japan), Biomimetic Robotics Lab (MIT) (United States), Agility Robotics (United States), ANYbotics (Switzerland), Epson Robots (Japan), Ghost Robotics (United States), RoboSoft (France) are some of the key players profiled in the study. Additionally, the players who are also part of the research coverage are Aubo Robotics (China), DJI Innovations (China), Ekso Bionics (United States), Cyberdyne (Japan), Animal Dynamics (United Kingdom), Shadow Robot Company (United Kingdom).
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Bio-inspired Robotic market to witness a CAGR of 15.24% during forecast period of 2024-2030. Global Bio-inspired Robotic Market Breakdown by Application (Healthcare, Environmental Monitoring, Search and Rescue, Agriculture) by Type of Bio-inspiration (Terrestrial, Aerial, Aquatic, Microscopic) by Material and Structure (Soft Robotics, Rigid Robotics) by Technology and Control (Autonomous Robots, Teleoperated Robots) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA). The report includes historic market data from 2019 to 2023E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 10.6 Million.
Definition:
The bio-inspired robotic market refers to the industry involved in the development, production, and commercialization of robots and robotic systems that are inspired by biological organisms and systems found in nature. These robots mimic the behavior, morphology, and functionalities of living organisms, drawing inspiration from various aspects of biology such as anatomy, locomotion, sensory perception, and adaptation.
Market Trends:
• High development costs of bio-inspired robotics
• Regulatory and ethical concerns for the deployment of robots
Market Drivers:
• Increasing demand for automation
• Research and development investment from both public and private sectors for the implementation of bio-inspired robotic solutions.
Market Opportunities:
• Bio-inspired robotics a new wave of innovation
Market Restraints:
• Increasing technological integration of robotics with fields such as biology, materials science, and AI
• Public-Private Partnerships between governments, academia, and industry
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
The Study Explore the Product Types of Bio-inspired Robotic Market: Terrestrial, Aerial, Aquatic, Microscopic
Key Applications/end-users of Bio-inspired Robotic Market: Healthcare, Environmental Monitoring, Search and Rescue, Agriculture
Boston Dynamics (United States), Festo (Germany), iRobot (United States), SoftBank Robotics (Japan), Biomimetic Robotics Lab (MIT) (United States), Agility Robotics (United States), ANYbotics (Switzerland), Epson Robots (Japan), Ghost Robotics (United States), RoboSoft (France) are some of the key players profiled in the study. Additionally, the players who are also part of the research coverage are Aubo Robotics (China), DJI Innovations (China), Ekso Bionics (United States), Cyberdyne (Japan), Animal Dynamics (United Kingdom), Shadow Robot Company (United Kingdom)
