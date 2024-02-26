Construction Equipment Market Size to Hit US$ 286.4 Billion by 2032 | Grow CAGR by 4.5%

Construction Equipment Market Report 2024-32

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, The global construction equipment market size reached US$ 191.2 Billion in 2023.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group's report titled "Construction Equipment Market Report by Solution Type (Products, Services), Equipment Type (Heavy Construction Equipment, Compact Construction Equipment), Type (Loader, Cranes, Forklift, Excavator, Dozers, and Others), Application (Excavation and Mining, Lifting and Material Handling, Earth Moving, Transportation, and Others), Industry (Oil and Gas, Construction and Infrastructure, Manufacturing, Mining, and Others), and Region 2024-2032". The global construction equipment market size reached US$ 191.2 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 286.4 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Construction Equipment Industry:

● Infrastructure Development:

Infrastructure projects, such as roads, bridges, airports, railways, ports, and dams, require extensive construction work. The demand for construction equipment is rising to facilitate earthmoving, grading, paving, and other construction activities. Governments around the world allocate substantial budgets to infrastructure development to stimulate economic growth, enhance connectivity, and improve quality of life. These investments are catalyzing the demand for construction equipment, as governments procure machinery to execute infrastructure projects efficiently.

● Rapid Urbanization:

Urbanization is driving the demand for infrastructure development, including roads, bridges, airports, railways, and utilities. Construction equipment, such as excavators, bulldozers, cranes, and compactors, are essential for building and maintaining these urban infrastructures. Urbanization results in the construction of residential complexes, commercial buildings, and mixed-use developments to accommodate growing urban populations. Construction equipment like concrete mixers, scaffolding, and tower cranes are indispensable for erecting these structures.

● Technological Advancements:

Advanced technologies, such as global positioning system (GPS), telematics, and machine learning (ML) algorithms enable construction equipment to operate with greater precision and efficiency. This results in faster project completion times, reduced fuel consumption, and lower operating costs, driving demand for technologically advanced machinery. Innovations in construction equipment include features like collision avoidance systems, proximity sensors, and automatic braking systems, enhancing safety for operators and workers on construction sites. As safety regulations are becoming more stringent, the demand for equipment with advanced safety features is growing.

Leading Companies Operating in the Global Construction Equipment Industry:

● AB Volvo

● Caterpillar Inc.

● CNH Industrial N.V.

● Deere & Company

● Doosan Infracore

● Hitachi Construction Machinery

● Komatsu Ltd.

● Liebherr-International AG

Construction Equipment Market Report Segmentation:

By Solution Type:

● Products

● Services

Products exhibit a clear dominance in the market due to their essential role in performing diverse construction tasks efficiently.

By Equipment Type:

● Heavy Construction Equipment

● Compact Construction Equipment

Heavy construction equipment represents the largest segment as it is critical in large-scale building and infrastructure projects.

By Type:

● Loader

● Cranes

● Forklift

● Excavator

● Dozers

● Others

Loader holds the biggest market share attributed to their versatility and widespread use in loading, moving, and unloading materials.

By Application:

● Excavation and Mining

● Lifting and Material Handling

● Earth Moving

● Transportation

● Others

Earth moving accounts for the majority of market share as it is fundamental to various construction activities, ranging from site preparation to excavation.

By Industry:

● Oil and Gas

● Construction and Infrastructure

● Manufacturing

● Mining

● Others

Construction and infrastructure represent the leading market segment, driven by its extensive need for diverse construction equipment in large-scale projects.

Regional Insights:

● North America: (United States, Canada)

● Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

● Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

● Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

● Middle East and Africa

Asia Pacific dominates the market, due to the increasing infrastructure development and construction activities in this economically growing area.

Global Construction Equipment Market Trends:

The growing emergence of rental options for construction equipment is offering a favorable market outlook. The high cost of purchasing and maintaining construction machinery, coupled with the unpredictable nature of construction projects, makes renting a more viable option for many contractors, especially small to mid-sized firms. The rental model offers flexibility, reduced capital investment, and access to a range of modern equipment without the burden of ownership. Additionally, rental companies are providing specialized services and equipment tailored to specific project needs, making this option even more attractive.

