Mobile Application Market Size to Experience 14.4% CAGR; Globally, Revenue to Boost Cross $777.4 Billion by 2030

A surge in the adoption of wearable devices, and a rise in smartphone users are the major factors that drive the growth of the global mobile application market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Mobile Application Market," The mobile application market was valued at $208.46 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $777.4 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 14.4% from 2023 to 2032.

The mobile application market has experienced exponential development and innovation over the years with the widespread use of smartphones and evolving needs of customers, mobile applications, primarily referred to as apps, have merged seamlessly into the customer’s daily lives with a vast range of features and services. Mobile applications have completely changed the way people interact, work, or shop, Due to COVID-19 pandemic the market had major economic effects. While some industries experienced revenue growth, others witnessed difficulties in monetization and operational disruptions. The pandemic, however, gave app developers the chance to develop applications for contactless payment, medical, online education, and remote work.

The main factors that propel the expansion of the market are the rise in variable device use and the expanding client base in the e-commerce sector. Surge in enterprise applications, more attention on apps specifically utilized for health & fitness, strong download rates, and in-app purchases for gaming apps boost the growth of the market. However, the absence of high-speed connectivity in developing and underdeveloped areas as well as businesses' reluctance to develop their own applications are anticipated to restrain market expansion. In addition, rise in digitization investments, increased adoption of Internet of things technologies, and mobile connectivity of smart items are anticipated to offer significant opportunities for market expansion in the future.

Based on the application, the gaming segment dominated the mobile application market analysis in 2022 and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period, owing to owing to rise in number of mobile gaming applications in developing nations such as China and India. A wider percentage of the population now has access to gaming experiences on their mobile devices due to improving cost and availability of smartphones. However, the healthcare and fitness segment is expected to exhibit the highest growth during the forecast period, owing to the growing rate of obesity and increasing number of health issues, which drives the adoption of health applications. In addition, surge in awareness among people regarding weight loss, calorie intake, and proper nutrition, thereby fuels the popularity of these applications.

Based on type, the Apple app store segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the mobile application market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The app store offers a wide variety of apps, including games, productivity tools, social networking apps, entertainment apps, and much more. However, the Google play store segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 16.7% from 2023 to 2032, as it provides developers with a platform to distribute their applications to Android users globally.

By region, Asia-Pacific dominated the market share in 2022 for the phone application market. The same region is expected to exhibit the highest growth during the forecast period, owing to vast and diverse population, leading to the creation of region-specific or culturally relevant apps. In addition, with the expansion of internet connectivity and the increasing availability of high-speed mobile data, more people in Asia have access to the internet.

Leading Market Players: -

• Microsoft Corporation

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

• Apple Inc.

• Intellectsoft US

• Cognizant

• Google LLC

• Verbat Technologies

• International Business Machines Corporation

• CA Technologies, Inc.

• China Mobile Limited

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the mobile application market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different countries. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Covid-19 Scenario:

• The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the mobile application industry. While some sectors experienced challenges, others witnessed opportunities for growth and innovation.

• One of the positive impacts of the pandemic on the mobile application market was the increased demand for smartphone solutions.

• In addition, the pandemic accelerated digital transformation initiatives across industries, further fueling the adoption of IoT solutions. As businesses looked to adapt to the changing landscape, they increasingly turned to IoT-enabled applications and services to optimize operations, improve supply chain resilience, and enhance customer experiences. This surge in IoT implementation created monetization opportunities for IoT platform providers, solution developers, and service providers.

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter