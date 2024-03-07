Parenteral Nutrition Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Parenteral Nutrition Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s “Parenteral Nutrition Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the parenteral nutrition market size is predicted to reach $8.67 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%.

The growth in the parenteral nutrition market is due to the growing prevalence of malnutrition across the globe. North America region is expected to hold the largest parenteral nutrition market share. Major players in the parenteral nutrition market include Baxter International Inc., Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Factory Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Parenteral Nutrition Market Segments

• By Composition: Amino Acids, Fats, Carbohydrates, Trace Elements, Vitamins, Minerals, Other Compositions

• By Consumer Type: Children and New-born, Adults

• By End-User: Hospitals, Clinics, Homecare, Other End Users

• By Geography: The global parenteral nutrition market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Parenteral nutrition refers to injecting a certain type of food through a vein as described in medicine (intravenously). Malnutrition correction or prevention is the aim of the therapy. It denotes intravenous feeding (through a vein). Achieving balanced nutritional intake on time can help combat complications and plays a prominent role in a patient’s recovery.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Parenteral Nutrition Market Characteristics

3. Parenteral Nutrition Market Trends And Strategies

4. Parenteral Nutrition Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Parenteral Nutrition Market Size And Growth

……

27. Parenteral Nutrition Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Parenteral Nutrition Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

