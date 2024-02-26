Creative Europe: Apply for €60,000 grant with a project presenting Ukrainian culture abroad

Cultural organisations are invited to apply for a grant of €60,000 for a project that will present Ukrainian culture abroad.

The project should include a large-scale opening event and discussions on recovery and reconstruction.

Applicant organisations should be officially registered in Ukraine, the EU or other ‘Creative Europe’ countries, including Armenia and Georgia. To apply, you need to create a tandem of Ukrainian and ‘Creative Europe’ countries’ organisations.

Together you can organise a joint cultural project: film screening, photo exhibition, theatre performance, series of workshops on designing cities for people, etc.

The participants should have at least two years of experience in culture, arts or the creative sector. The tandem can realise a new project or continue an existing one.

To apply, please submit your application via IZOLYATSIA online portal by 7 April. The working language is English.

To learn more about the terms and conditions and to consult about the application, please join the weekly online meetings with the team taking place every Tuesday.

IZOLYATSIA manages the programme in cooperation with Malý Berlín (Slovakia) and Trans Europe Halles (Sweden) with the financial support of the EU.

