DevOps Market to Observe Highest Growth of USD 57.90 Billion with Growing CAGR of 24.2% by 2030

DevOps Market

A surge in demand for automated software, & an increase in the adoption of cloud computing through PaaS solutions drive the growth in the global DevOps market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, the global DevOps market was valued at $6.78 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $57.90 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 24.2% from 2021 to 2030.

DevOps is a word that combines the terms development and operations to describe a collaborative or shared approach to the duties done by an organization's application development and IT operations teams. In addition, iterative software development, automation, and programmable infrastructure deployment and maintenance are all part of DevOps. Moreover, building trust and harmony between developers and systems administrators, as well as matching technology initiatives to business objectives, are all part of the phrase.

Furthermore, the key factor that drives the devops market size includes surge in need for continuous and fast application delivery and increase in focus on reducing CAPEX and OPEX drive the growth of the market. In addition, growth in applications running in the dynamic IT environment fuels the growth of the market. However, heavy dependence on legacy processes is expected to impede the market growth. Furthermore, advancements in AI and its use in application development and high rate of adoption among SMEs is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the DevOps market growth.

By component, the solution segment dominated the DevOps market size in 2020, and is expected to continue its dominance in the coming years, owing to the surge in need for continuous and rapid application delivery. In addition, it enables enterprises to increase the overall quality of their software products while still meeting the expectations of their clients. However, service segment witnessed the highest CAGR in the DevOps market, owing to growing demand for DevOps services across various SMEs and large enterprises for improving operational efficiency.

Region wise, the DevOps market was dominated by North America in 2020, owing to large number of vendors and favorable government policies. Moreover, increase in cloud-enabled activities and growth in cloud marketplace trends such as adoption of multi & hybrid cloud environments and private cloud repatriation in North America are expected to drive the growth of the DevOps market. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness growth at the highest rate owing to rapid digital transformation and a large number of new-age startups in the region.

With the advent of a global pandemic and various social distancing measures and lockdowns being imposed, a majority of individuals that were now indefinitely stuck in their homes increased their dependence on digital and online resources for their various needs from entertainment to essential goods and service procurement. According to a report published by British telecommunications services provider- BT group, the UK saw a rise of up to 60.0% in its average weekday network traffic over the previous year 2019. Such consumer trends helped businesses operating across various industry verticals to increase their digital presence and expand their consumer base during the period. This resulted in increased demands for DevOps solutions as such businesses utilized DevOps solutions to output enhanced digital applications.

Key players operating in the global DevOps industry include Amazon Web Services, Inc., Broadcom, Dell Technologies, Inc., Google LLC, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, IBM Corporation, Microfocus, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Rackspace Technology. These companies have adopted several strategies such as product launches, partnerships, collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and joint ventures, to strengthen their foothold in the global DevOps industry.

