Anervea Spearheads Growth in India's Booming Dermatology Market Post-COVID, Aiming to Enhance Pharmaceutical Sales and Marketing Effectiveness

PUNE, India, Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anervea, a leading analytics service provider, is at the forefront of transforming the dermatology market landscape in India, which has seen unprecedented growth in the post-COVID era. The Indian dermatology sector, valued at over $750 million, is experiencing an annual growth rate exceeding 12% and is projected to surpass the $2 billion threshold by 2030. This surge is attributed to heightened consumer awareness, a burgeoning middle class with disposable income, and an uptick in skin disease prevalence, all contributing to a dynamic shift in market trends.



The dermatology market in India is distinctly divided into prescription-based and over-the-counter segments, each propelled by unique drivers. The prescription segment is witnessing a rise due to the increasing incidence of skin conditions such as Alopecia, Herpes, Psoriasis, Rosacea, Atopic Dermatitis, Eczema, and Urticaria. Conversely, the over-the-counter domain is expanding rapidly, fuelled by consumer demand for sun protection, skin enhancements, acne solutions, and anti-ageing products. This growth is not confined to women alone; many men are increasingly adopting skincare routines as a part of their daily regime.

Anervea has identified a pivotal trend in the rise of Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) brands, which has democratized access to an extensive array of skincare products and treatments. Furthermore, the adoption of tele dermatology and dermatologist-recommended products is gaining momentum among Indian consumers, indicative of a market ripe for innovation and expansion.

India's diverse and varied climatic conditions are crucial in shaping the dermatology prescription market. The northern regions are seeing a rise in Atopic Dermatitis cases, while the southern parts grapple with fungal infections and heat-related skin ailments. This geographical diversity necessitates a tailored approach to skincare, driving demand for products that cater to specific environmental challenges.

Anervea's comprehensive database, encompassing over 20,000 dermatologists nationwide, positions the company as a key player in enhancing pharmaceutical firms' sales and marketing strategies within the Indian dermatology market. The company's insights and analytics services are designed to pinpoint growth opportunities, optimize marketing efforts, and drive sales in this rapidly evolving sector.

The escalating prevalence of skin diseases such as Psoriasis, Tinea Pedis, and Urticaria, coupled with the impacts of climate change and urbanization, has heightened the need for effective skincare solutions. Pollution and environmental factors exacerbate skin issues, further underscoring the demand for quality dermatological products.

Anervea's commitment to harnessing data-driven insights aims to empower pharmaceutical companies to navigate the complexities of the Indian dermatology market more effectively. By leveraging Anervea's analytics services, these companies can better understand consumer needs, adapt to market trends, and deliver products that resonate with the diverse Indian populace.

As the Indian dermatology market continues to flourish, Anervea stands ready to lead the charge, providing invaluable analytics that pave the way for enhanced sales and marketing outcomes in the pharmaceutical industry.

About Us

Anervea is at the forefront of integrating data analytics into pharma and life sciences, where cutting-edge technology and data-driven insights converge to shape the future of healthcare. We are a vibrant team of young, brilliant minds with deep expertise in data science, analytics, and technology. Our mission is to revolutionize the healthcare industry by harnessing the power of data.

