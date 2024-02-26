Li Auto Inc. Announces Unaudited Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results

Quarterly total revenues reached RMB41.73 billion (US$5.88 billion)1

Quarterly deliveries reached 131,805 vehicles

Full year total revenues reached RMB123.85 billion (US$17.44 billion)

Full year deliveries were 376,030 vehicles

BEIJING, China, Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Li Auto Inc. (“Li Auto” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: LI; HKEX: 2015), a leader in China’s new energy vehicle market, today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023.

Operating Highlights for the Fourth Quarter of 2023 and Full Year 2023

Total deliveries for the fourth quarter of 2023 were 131,805 vehicles, representing a 184.6% year-over-year increase.





Total deliveries for the full year 2023 reached 376,030 vehicles, representing an increase of 182.2% from 133,246 vehicles in 2022.

FY 2023 2023 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 Deliveries 376,030 131,805 105,108 86,533 52,584 FY 2022 2022 Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 Deliveries 133,246 46,319 26,524 28,687 31,716

As of December 31, 2023, the Company had 467 retail stores covering 140 cities, as well as 360 servicing centers and Li Auto-authorized body and paint shops operating in 209 cities.



Financial Highlights for the Fourth Quarter of 2023

Vehicle sales were RMB40.38 billion (US$5.69 billion) in the fourth quarter of 2023, representing an increase of 133.8% from RMB17.27 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022 and an increase of 20.1% from RMB33.62 billion in the third quarter of 2023.





were RMB40.38 billion (US$5.69 billion) in the fourth quarter of 2023, representing an increase of 133.8% from RMB17.27 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022 and an increase of 20.1% from RMB33.62 billion in the third quarter of 2023. Vehicle margin 2 was 22.7% in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with 20.0% in the fourth quarter of 2022 and 21.2% in the third quarter of 2023.





was 22.7% in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with 20.0% in the fourth quarter of 2022 and 21.2% in the third quarter of 2023. Total revenues were RMB41.73 billion (US$5.88 billion) in the fourth quarter of 2023, representing an increase of 136.4% from RMB17.65 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022 and an increase of 20.3% from RMB34.68 billion in the third quarter of 2023.





were RMB41.73 billion (US$5.88 billion) in the fourth quarter of 2023, representing an increase of 136.4% from RMB17.65 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022 and an increase of 20.3% from RMB34.68 billion in the third quarter of 2023. Gross profit was RMB9.79 billion (US$1.38 billion) in the fourth quarter of 2023, representing an increase of 174.4% from RMB3.57 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022 and an increase of 28.0% from RMB7.64 billion in the third quarter of 2023.





was RMB9.79 billion (US$1.38 billion) in the fourth quarter of 2023, representing an increase of 174.4% from RMB3.57 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022 and an increase of 28.0% from RMB7.64 billion in the third quarter of 2023. Gross margin was 23.5% in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with 20.2% in the fourth quarter of 2022 and 22.0% in the third quarter of 2023.





was 23.5% in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with 20.2% in the fourth quarter of 2022 and 22.0% in the third quarter of 2023. Operating expenses were RMB6.75 billion (US$950.8 million) in the fourth quarter of 2023, representing an increase of 82.4% from RMB3.70 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022 and an increase of 27.2% from RMB5.31 billion in the third quarter of 2023.





were RMB6.75 billion (US$950.8 million) in the fourth quarter of 2023, representing an increase of 82.4% from RMB3.70 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022 and an increase of 27.2% from RMB5.31 billion in the third quarter of 2023. Income from operations was RMB3.04 billion (US$427.7 million) in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with RMB133.6 million loss from operations in the fourth quarter of 2022 and representing an increase of 29.8% from RMB2.34 billion income from operations in the third quarter of 2023.





was RMB3.04 billion (US$427.7 million) in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with RMB133.6 million loss from operations in the fourth quarter of 2022 and representing an increase of 29.8% from RMB2.34 billion income from operations in the third quarter of 2023. Operating margin was 7.3% in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with negative 0.8% in the fourth quarter of 2022 and 6.7% in the third quarter of 2023.





was 7.3% in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with negative 0.8% in the fourth quarter of 2022 and 6.7% in the third quarter of 2023. Net income was RMB5.75 billion (US$810.2 million) in the fourth quarter of 2023, representing an increase of 2,068.2% from RMB265.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 and an increase of 104.5% from RMB2.81 billion in the third quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP net income 3 was RMB4.59 billion (US$646.3 million) in the fourth quarter of 2023, representing an increase of 374.2% from RMB967.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 and an increase of 32.3% from RMB3.47 billion in the third quarter of 2023.





was RMB5.75 billion (US$810.2 million) in the fourth quarter of 2023, representing an increase of 2,068.2% from RMB265.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 and an increase of 104.5% from RMB2.81 billion in the third quarter of 2023. was RMB4.59 billion (US$646.3 million) in the fourth quarter of 2023, representing an increase of 374.2% from RMB967.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 and an increase of 32.3% from RMB3.47 billion in the third quarter of 2023. Diluted net earnings per ADS 4 attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB5.32 (US$0.75) in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with RMB0.25 in the fourth quarter of 2022 and RMB2.67 in the third quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB4.23 (US$0.60) in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with RMB0.93 in the fourth quarter of 2022 and RMB3.29 in the third quarter of 2023.





was RMB5.32 (US$0.75) in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with RMB0.25 in the fourth quarter of 2022 and RMB2.67 in the third quarter of 2023. was RMB4.23 (US$0.60) in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with RMB0.93 in the fourth quarter of 2022 and RMB3.29 in the third quarter of 2023. Net cash provided by operating activities was RMB17.29 billion (US$2.44 billion) in the fourth quarter of 2023, representing an increase of 251.1% from RMB4.93 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022 and an increase of 19.2% from RMB14.51 billion in the third quarter of 2023.





was RMB17.29 billion (US$2.44 billion) in the fourth quarter of 2023, representing an increase of 251.1% from RMB4.93 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022 and an increase of 19.2% from RMB14.51 billion in the third quarter of 2023. Free cash flow5 was RMB14.64 billion (US$2.06 billion) in the fourth quarter of 2023, representing an increase of 349.4% from RMB3.26 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022 and an increase of 10.7% from RMB13.22 billion in the third quarter of 2023.

Key Financial Results



(in millions, except for percentages and per ADS data) For the Three Months Ended

% Change6 December 31,

2022 September 30,

2023 December 31,

2023 YoY QoQ RMB RMB RMB Vehicle sales 17,268.3 33,616.1 40,379.3 133.8% 20.1% Vehicle margin 20.0% 21.2% 22.7% 2.7pts 1.5pts Total revenues 17,649.9 34,679.5 41,732.1 136.4% 20.3% Gross profit 3,566.3 7,644.5 9,786.9 174.4% 28.0% Gross margin 20.2% 22.0% 23.5% 3.3pts 1.5pts Operating expenses (3,700.0) (5,305.1) (6,750.5) 82.4% 27.2% (Loss)/Income from operations (133.6) 2,339.4 3,036.4 N/A 29.8% Operating margin (0.8)%

6.7%

7.3%

8.1pts

0.6pts

Net income 265.3 2,812.9 5,752.3 2,068.2% 104.5% Non-GAAP net income 967.6 3,467.3 4,588.7 374.2% 32.3% Diluted net earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders 0.25 2.67 5.32 2,028.0% 99.3% Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders 0.93 3.29 4.23 354.8% 28.6% Net cash provided by operating activities 4,925.4 14,506.5 17,294.2 251.1% 19.2% Free cash flow (non-GAAP) 3,257.3 13,224.8 14,638.1 349.4% 10.7%





Financial Highlights for the Full Year 2023

Vehicle sales were RMB120.29 billion (US$16.94 billion) in 2023, representing an increase of 172.7% from RMB44.11 billion in 2022.





were RMB120.29 billion (US$16.94 billion) in 2023, representing an increase of 172.7% from RMB44.11 billion in 2022. Vehicle margin was 21.5% in 2023, compared with 19.1% in 2022.





was 21.5% in 2023, compared with 19.1% in 2022. Total revenues were RMB123.85 billion (US$17.44 billion) in 2023, representing an increase of 173.5% from RMB45.29 billion in 2022.





were RMB123.85 billion (US$17.44 billion) in 2023, representing an increase of 173.5% from RMB45.29 billion in 2022. Gross profit was RMB27.50 billion (US$3.87 billion) in 2023, representing an increase of 212.8% from RMB8.79 billion in 2022.





was RMB27.50 billion (US$3.87 billion) in 2023, representing an increase of 212.8% from RMB8.79 billion in 2022. Gross margin was 22.2% in 2023, compared with 19.4% in 2022.





was 22.2% in 2023, compared with 19.4% in 2022. Operating expenses were RMB20.09 billion (US$2.83 billion) in 2023, representing an increase of 61.4% from RMB12.45 billion in 2022.





were RMB20.09 billion (US$2.83 billion) in 2023, representing an increase of 61.4% from RMB12.45 billion in 2022. Income from operations was RMB7.41 billion (US$1.04 billion) in 2023, compared with RMB3.65 billion loss from operations in 2022.





was RMB7.41 billion (US$1.04 billion) in 2023, compared with RMB3.65 billion loss from operations in 2022. Operating margin was 6.0% in 2023, compared with negative 8.1% in 2022.





was 6.0% in 2023, compared with negative 8.1% in 2022. Net income was RMB11.81 billion (US$1.66 billion) in 2023, compared with RMB2.03 billion net loss in 2022. Non-GAAP net income was RMB12.20 billion (US$1.72 billion) in 2023, representing an increase of 58,494.3% from RMB20.8 million in 2022.





was RMB11.81 billion (US$1.66 billion) in 2023, compared with RMB2.03 billion net loss in 2022. was RMB12.20 billion (US$1.72 billion) in 2023, representing an increase of 58,494.3% from RMB20.8 million in 2022. Diluted net earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB11.10 (US$1.56) in 2023, compared with RMB2.07 diluted net loss per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders in 2022. Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB11.46 (US$1.61) in 2023, compared with RMB0.04 in 2022.





was RMB11.10 (US$1.56) in 2023, compared with RMB2.07 diluted net loss per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders in 2022. was RMB11.46 (US$1.61) in 2023, compared with RMB0.04 in 2022. Net cash provided by operating activities was RMB50.69 billion (US$7.14 billion) in 2023, representing an increase of 586.9% from RMB7.38 billion in 2022.





was RMB50.69 billion (US$7.14 billion) in 2023, representing an increase of 586.9% from RMB7.38 billion in 2022. Free cash flow was RMB44.19 billion (US$6.22 billion) in 2023, representing an increase of 1,861.8% from RMB2.25 billion in 2022.

Key Financial Results



(in millions, except for percentages and per ADS data) For the Year Ended % Change December 31,

2022 December 31,

2023 YoY RMB RMB Vehicle sales 44,106.4 120,294.7 172.7% Vehicle margin 19.1% 21.5% 2.4pts Total revenues 45,286.8 123,851.3 173.5% Gross profit 8,790.5 27,496.8 212.8% Gross margin 19.4% 22.2% 2.8pts Operating expenses (12,445.3) (20,089.9) 61.4% (Loss)/Income from operations (3,654.9) 7,406.9 N/A Operating margin

(8.1)% 6.0% 14.1pts Net (loss)/income (2,032.3) 11,809.1 N/A Non-GAAP net income 20.8 12,197.6 58,494.3% Diluted net (loss)/earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders (2.07) 11.10 N/A Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders 0.04 11.46 28,550.0% Net cash provided by operating activities 7,380.3 50,693.5 586.9% Free cash flow (non-GAAP) 2,252.4 44,186.3 1,861.8%





Recent Developments



Delivery Update

In January 2024, the Company delivered 31,165 vehicles, representing an increase of 105.8% from January 2023. As of January 31, 2024, the Company had 474 retail stores covering 142 cities, in addition to 360 servicing centers and Li Auto-authorized body and paint shops operating in 209 cities.



OTA 5.0 Upgrade

In December 2023, the Company released the OTA version 5.0 upgrade for the Li L series, providing a comprehensive upgrade for autonomous driving and smart space. With this upgrade, the Company’s Li AD Max 3.0 provides full scenario autonomous driving (Navigation on ADAS) and assisted driving (lane centering control) functions, as well as the industry’s leading AEB active safety system and automated parking system. Additionally, Li Xiang Tong Xue, the upgraded smart in-car voice assistant built upon Mind GPT, the Company’s self-developed multimodal large language model, has significantly improved in understanding, generating, knowledge memorizing, and reasoning capabilities, further enhancing the interactive experience in the smart space.

Inclusion in the Hang Seng Index

The Company has been included as a constituent stock in the Hang Seng Index, effective from December 4, 2023. This inclusion reflects the recognition of the Company’s business performance and investment value by investors.



CEO and CFO Comments

Mr. Xiang Li, chairman and chief executive officer of Li Auto, commented, “Undeterred by the fiercely competitive NEV market in 2023, Li Auto achieved an outstanding performance with its three Li L series models. Full-year deliveries grew by 182.2%, reaching 376,030 vehicles, making us the best-selling brand among NEVs priced above RMB300,000 in China. In December, we released the OTA version 5.0 for Li L series. With comprehensive enhancement in autonomous driving and smart space, we bring even more exceptional experience to family users. With our significantly increasing scale, continued research and development advancement, and consistently improving operating efficiency throughout the year, 2023 marks our best financial performance yet, setting a solid foundation for Li Auto’s growth to diversify its product matrix and cater to a broader range of user needs in 2024.”

Mr. Tie Li, chief financial officer of Li Auto, added, “We ended the year with another robust performance in the fourth quarter, setting historical highs across multiple financial metrics. Record-high vehicle deliveries fueled the fourth-quarter revenue to a year-over-year increase of 136.4% to RMB41.73 billion, while full-year revenue surged by 173.5% year over year to RMB123.85 billion. With the expansion of business scale and the optimization of production, supply, and sales coordination, our gross margin reached 23.5% in the fourth quarter, and the annual gross margin was 22.2%. Notably, 2023 is our first year of profitability, with a healthy full-year net income reaching RMB11.81 billion. As of the end of 2023, our cash reserve reached RMB103.67 billion. In 2024, healthy profitability and capital strength will support Li Auto to further strengthen research and development, expand business scale, and lead the rapid transformation of China’s NEV market.”

Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter of 2023

Revenues

Total revenues were RMB41.73 billion (US$5.88 billion) in the fourth quarter of 2023, representing an increase of 136.4% from RMB17.65 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022 and an increase of 20.3% from RMB34.68 billion in the third quarter of 2023.





were RMB41.73 billion (US$5.88 billion) in the fourth quarter of 2023, representing an increase of 136.4% from RMB17.65 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022 and an increase of 20.3% from RMB34.68 billion in the third quarter of 2023. Vehicle sales were RMB40.38 billion (US$5.69 billion) in the fourth quarter of 2023, representing an increase of 133.8% from RMB17.27 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022 and an increase of 20.1% from RMB33.62 billion in the third quarter of 2023. The increase in revenue from vehicle sales over the fourth quarter of 2022 was mainly attributable to the increase in vehicle deliveries, partially offset by the lower average selling price due to different product mix between two quarters. The increase in vehicle sales over the third quarter of 2023 was mainly attributable to the increase in vehicle deliveries.





were RMB40.38 billion (US$5.69 billion) in the fourth quarter of 2023, representing an increase of 133.8% from RMB17.27 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022 and an increase of 20.1% from RMB33.62 billion in the third quarter of 2023. The increase in revenue from vehicle sales over the fourth quarter of 2022 was mainly attributable to the increase in vehicle deliveries, partially offset by the lower average selling price due to different product mix between two quarters. The increase in vehicle sales over the third quarter of 2023 was mainly attributable to the increase in vehicle deliveries. Other sales and services were RMB1.35 billion (US$190.5 million) in the fourth quarter of 2023, representing an increase of 254.6% from RMB381.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 and an increase of 27.2% from RMB1.06 billion in the third quarter of 2023. The increase in revenue from other sales and services over the fourth quarter of 2022 and the third quarter of 2023 was mainly attributable to the increased sales of charging stalls, which is in line with higher vehicle deliveries, and the increased sales of accessories and provision of services, which is in line with higher accumulated vehicle sales.

Cost of Sales and Gross Margin

Cost of sales was RMB31.95 billion (US$4.50 billion) in the fourth quarter of 2023, representing an increase of 126.8% from RMB14.08 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022 and an increase of 18.2% from RMB27.03 billion in the third quarter of 2023. The increase in cost of sales over the fourth quarter of 2022 was mainly attributable to the increase in vehicle deliveries, partially offset by the lower average cost of sales due to different product mix between two quarters. The increase in cost of sales over the third quarter of 2023 was mainly attributable to the increase in vehicle deliveries.





was RMB31.95 billion (US$4.50 billion) in the fourth quarter of 2023, representing an increase of 126.8% from RMB14.08 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022 and an increase of 18.2% from RMB27.03 billion in the third quarter of 2023. The increase in cost of sales over the fourth quarter of 2022 was mainly attributable to the increase in vehicle deliveries, partially offset by the lower average cost of sales due to different product mix between two quarters. The increase in cost of sales over the third quarter of 2023 was mainly attributable to the increase in vehicle deliveries. Gross profit was RMB9.79 billion (US$1.38 billion) in the fourth quarter of 2023, representing an increase of 174.4% from RMB3.57 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022 and an increase of 28.0% from RMB7.64 billion in the third quarter of 2023.





was RMB9.79 billion (US$1.38 billion) in the fourth quarter of 2023, representing an increase of 174.4% from RMB3.57 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022 and an increase of 28.0% from RMB7.64 billion in the third quarter of 2023. Vehicle margin was 22.7% in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with 20.0% in the fourth quarter of 2022 and 21.2% in the third quarter of 2023. Excluding the impact of inventory provision related to Li ONE in the fourth quarter of 2022 and true-up adjustments of warranty reserve in the fourth quarter of 2023 based on updated estimate of costs of future claims, the vehicle margin remained relatively stable over the fourth quarter of 2022. The increase in vehicle margin over the third quarter of 2023 was mainly due to the aforementioned true-up adjustments of warranty reserve in the fourth quarter of 2023.





was 22.7% in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with 20.0% in the fourth quarter of 2022 and 21.2% in the third quarter of 2023. Excluding the impact of inventory provision related to Li ONE in the fourth quarter of 2022 and true-up adjustments of warranty reserve in the fourth quarter of 2023 based on updated estimate of costs of future claims, the vehicle margin remained relatively stable over the fourth quarter of 2022. The increase in vehicle margin over the third quarter of 2023 was mainly due to the aforementioned true-up adjustments of warranty reserve in the fourth quarter of 2023. Gross margin was 23.5% in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with 20.2% in the fourth quarter of 2022 and 22.0% in the third quarter of 2023. The increase in gross margin over the fourth quarter of 2022 and the third quarter of 2023 was mainly attributable to the increase of vehicle margin.



Operating Expenses

Operating expenses were RMB6.75 billion (US$950.8 million) in the fourth quarter of 2023, representing an increase of 82.4% from RMB3.70 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022 and an increase of 27.2% from RMB5.31 billion in the third quarter of 2023.





were RMB6.75 billion (US$950.8 million) in the fourth quarter of 2023, representing an increase of 82.4% from RMB3.70 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022 and an increase of 27.2% from RMB5.31 billion in the third quarter of 2023. Research and development expenses were RMB3.49 billion (US$491.7 million) in the fourth quarter of 2023, representing an increase of 68.6% from RMB2.07 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022 and an increase of 23.9% from RMB2.82 billion in the third quarter of 2023. The increase in research and development expenses over the fourth quarter of 2022 and the third quarter of 2023 was primarily driven by increased expenses to support the expanding product portfolios and technologies as well as increased employee compensation as a result of the growing number of staff.





were RMB3.49 billion (US$491.7 million) in the fourth quarter of 2023, representing an increase of 68.6% from RMB2.07 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022 and an increase of 23.9% from RMB2.82 billion in the third quarter of 2023. The increase in research and development expenses over the fourth quarter of 2022 and the third quarter of 2023 was primarily driven by increased expenses to support the expanding product portfolios and technologies as well as increased employee compensation as a result of the growing number of staff. Selling, general and administrative expenses were RMB3.27 billion (US$460.5 million) in the fourth quarter of 2023, representing an increase of 100.6% from RMB1.63 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022 and an increase of 28.5% from RMB2.54 billion in the third quarter of 2023. The increase in selling, general and administrative expenses over the fourth quarter of 2022 and the third quarter of 2023 was primarily driven by increased employee compensation as a result of the growing number of staff as well as increased rental expenses associated with the expansion of sales and servicing network.



Income/(Loss) from Operations

Income from operations was RMB3.04 billion (US$427.7 million) in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with RMB133.6 million loss from operations in the fourth quarter of 2022 and representing an increase of 29.8% from RMB2.34 billion income from operations in the third quarter of 2023. Operating margin was 7.3% in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with negative 0.8% in the fourth quarter of 2022 and 6.7% in the third quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP income from operations was RMB3.86 billion (US$544.1 million) in the fourth quarter of 2023, representing an increase of 579.3% from RMB568.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 and an increase of 29.0% from RMB2.99 billion in the third quarter of 2023.



Net Income and Net Earnings Per Share

Net income was RMB5.75 billion (US$810.2 million) in the fourth quarter of 2023, representing an increase of 2,068.2% from RMB265.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 and an increase of 104.5% from RMB2.81 billion in the third quarter of 2023. Net income in the fourth quarter of 2023 was partially attributable to non-cash tax benefit of RMB1.99 billion (US$280.3 million) for the release of valuation allowance on certain deferred tax assets. Non-GAAP net income was RMB4.59 billion (US$646.3 million) in the fourth quarter of 2023, representing an increase of 374.2% from RMB967.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 and an increase of 32.3% from RMB3.47 billion in the third quarter of 2023.





was RMB5.75 billion (US$810.2 million) in the fourth quarter of 2023, representing an increase of 2,068.2% from RMB265.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 and an increase of 104.5% from RMB2.81 billion in the third quarter of 2023. Net income in the fourth quarter of 2023 was partially attributable to non-cash tax benefit of RMB1.99 billion (US$280.3 million) for the release of valuation allowance on certain deferred tax assets. was RMB4.59 billion (US$646.3 million) in the fourth quarter of 2023, representing an increase of 374.2% from RMB967.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 and an increase of 32.3% from RMB3.47 billion in the third quarter of 2023. Basic and diluted net earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders were RMB5.72 (US$0.81) and RMB5.32 (US$0.75) in the fourth quarter of 2023, respectively, compared with RMB0.26 and RMB0.25 in the fourth quarter of 2022, respectively, and RMB2.86 and RMB2.67 in the third quarter of 2023, respectively. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders were RMB4.54 (US$0.64) and RMB4.23 (US$0.60) in the fourth quarter of 2023, respectively, compared with RMB0.98 and RMB0.93 in the fourth quarter of 2022, respectively, and RMB3.53 and RMB3.29 in the third quarter of 2023, respectively.



Cash Position, Operating Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow

Cash Position 7 was RMB103.67 billion (US$14.60 billion) as of December 31, 2023.





was RMB103.67 billion (US$14.60 billion) as of December 31, 2023. Net cash provided by operating activities was RMB17.29 billion (US$2.44 billion) in the fourth quarter of 2023, representing an increase of 251.1% from RMB4.93 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022 and an increase of 19.2% from RMB14.51 billion in the third quarter of 2023.





was RMB17.29 billion (US$2.44 billion) in the fourth quarter of 2023, representing an increase of 251.1% from RMB4.93 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022 and an increase of 19.2% from RMB14.51 billion in the third quarter of 2023. Free cash flow was RMB14.64 billion (US$2.06 billion) in the fourth quarter of 2023, representing an increase of 349.4% from RMB3.26 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022 and an increase of 10.7% from RMB13.22 billion in the third quarter of 2023.

Financial Results for the Full Year 2023

Revenues

Total revenues were RMB123.85 billion (US$17.44 billion) in 2023, representing an increase of 173.5% from RMB45.29 billion in 2022.





were RMB123.85 billion (US$17.44 billion) in 2023, representing an increase of 173.5% from RMB45.29 billion in 2022. Vehicle sales were RMB120.29 billion (US$16.94 billion) in 2023, representing an increase of 172.7% from RMB44.11 billion in 2022. The increase in revenue from vehicle sales was mainly attributable to the increase in vehicle deliveries.





were RMB120.29 billion (US$16.94 billion) in 2023, representing an increase of 172.7% from RMB44.11 billion in 2022. The increase in revenue from vehicle sales was mainly attributable to the increase in vehicle deliveries. Other sales and services were RMB3.56 billion (US$500.9 million) in 2023, representing an increase of 201.3% from RMB1.18 billion in 2022. The increase in revenue from other sales and services was mainly attributable to the increased sales of charging stalls, which is in line with higher vehicle deliveries, and the increased sales of accessories and provision of services, which is in line with higher accumulated vehicle sales.



Cost of Sales and Gross Margin

Cost of sales was RMB96.35 billion (US$13.57 billion) in 2023, representing an increase of 164.0% from RMB36.50 billion in 2022. The increase in cost of sales was mainly driven by the increase in vehicle deliveries.





was RMB96.35 billion (US$13.57 billion) in 2023, representing an increase of 164.0% from RMB36.50 billion in 2022. The increase in cost of sales was mainly driven by the increase in vehicle deliveries. Gross profit was RMB27.50 billion (US$3.87 billion) in 2023, representing an increase of 212.8% from RMB8.79 billion in 2022.





was RMB27.50 billion (US$3.87 billion) in 2023, representing an increase of 212.8% from RMB8.79 billion in 2022. Vehicle margin was 21.5% in 2023, compared with 19.1% in 2022. The increase in vehicle margin was mainly due to the impact of inventory provision and losses on purchase commitments related to Li ONE in 2022 and true-up adjustments of warranty reserve in 2023 based on updated estimate of costs of future claims, partially offset by the lower average selling price in 2023.





was 21.5% in 2023, compared with 19.1% in 2022. The increase in vehicle margin was mainly due to the impact of inventory provision and losses on purchase commitments related to Li ONE in 2022 and true-up adjustments of warranty reserve in 2023 based on updated estimate of costs of future claims, partially offset by the lower average selling price in 2023. Gross margin was 22.2% in 2023, compared with 19.4% in 2022. The increase in gross margin was mainly attributable to the increase of vehicle margin.



Operating Expenses

Operating expenses were RMB20.09 billion (US$2.83 billion) in 2023, representing an increase of 61.4% from RMB12.45 billion in 2022.





were RMB20.09 billion (US$2.83 billion) in 2023, representing an increase of 61.4% from RMB12.45 billion in 2022. Research and development expenses were RMB10.59 billion (US$1.49 billion) in 2023, representing an increase of 56.1% from RMB6.78 billion in 2022. The increase in research and development expenses was primarily attributable to increased employee compensation as a result of the growing number of staff as well as increased expenses to support the expanding product portfolios and technologies.





were RMB10.59 billion (US$1.49 billion) in 2023, representing an increase of 56.1% from RMB6.78 billion in 2022. The increase in research and development expenses was primarily attributable to increased employee compensation as a result of the growing number of staff as well as increased expenses to support the expanding product portfolios and technologies. Selling, general and administrative expenses were RMB9.77 billion (US$1.38 billion) in 2023, representing an increase of 72.4% from RMB5.67 billion in 2022. The increase in selling, general and administrative expenses was primarily driven by increased employee compensation as a result of the growing number of staff as well as increased rental expenses associated with the expansion of sales and servicing network.



Income/(Loss) from Operations

Income from operations was RMB7.41 billion (US$1.04 billion) in 2023, compared with RMB3.65 billion loss from operations in 2022. Operating margin was 6.0% in 2023, compared with negative 8.1% in 2022. Non-GAAP income from operations was RMB9.79 billion (US$1.38 billion) in 2023, compared with RMB1.60 billion non-GAAP loss from operations in 2022.



Net Income/(Loss) and Net Earnings/(Loss) Per Share

Net income was RMB11.81 billion (US$1.66 billion) in 2023, compared with RMB2.03 billion net loss in 2022. Net income in 2023 was partially attributable to non-cash tax benefit of RMB1.99 billion (US$280.3 million) for the release of valuation allowance on certain deferred tax assets. Non-GAAP net income was RMB12.20 billion (US$1.72 billion) in 2023, representing an increase of 58,494.3% from RMB20.8 million in 2022.





was RMB11.81 billion (US$1.66 billion) in 2023, compared with RMB2.03 billion net loss in 2022. Net income in 2023 was partially attributable to non-cash tax benefit of RMB1.99 billion (US$280.3 million) for the release of valuation allowance on certain deferred tax assets. was RMB12.20 billion (US$1.72 billion) in 2023, representing an increase of 58,494.3% from RMB20.8 million in 2022. Basic and diluted net earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders were RMB11.90 (US$1.68) and RMB11.10 (US$1.56) in 2023, respectively, compared with both RMB2.07 basic and diluted net loss per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders in 2022. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders were RMB12.29 (US$1.73) and RMB11.46 (US$1.61) in 2023, respectively, compared with both RMB0.04 in 2022.



Operating Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow

Net cash provided by operating activities was RMB50.69 billion (US$7.14 billion) in 2023, representing an increase of 586.9% from RMB7.38 billion in 2022.





was RMB50.69 billion (US$7.14 billion) in 2023, representing an increase of 586.9% from RMB7.38 billion in 2022. Free cash flow was RMB44.19 billion (US$6.22 billion) in 2023, representing an increase of 1,861.8% from RMB2.25 billion in 2022.



Employees

As of December 31, 2023, the Company had a total of 31,591 employees.

Business Outlook

For the first quarter of 2024, the Company expects:

Deliveries of vehicles to be between 100,000 and 103,000 vehicles, representing an increase of 90.2% to 95.9% from the first quarter of 2023.





to be between 100,000 and 103,000 vehicles, representing an increase of 90.2% to 95.9% from the first quarter of 2023. Total revenues to be between RMB31.25 billion (US$4.40 billion) and RMB32.19 billion (US$4.53 billion), representing an increase of 66.3% to 71.3% from the first quarter of 2023.



This business outlook reflects the Company’s current and preliminary views on its business situation and market conditions, which are subject to change.

Non-GAAP Financial Measure

The Company uses non-GAAP financial measures, such as non-GAAP cost of sales, non-GAAP research and development expenses, non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses, non-GAAP income/loss from operations, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders, non-GAAP basic and diluted net earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders, non-GAAP basic and diluted net earnings per share attributable to ordinary shareholders and free cash flow, in evaluating its operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes. By excluding the impact of share-based compensation expenses and release of valuation allowance on deferred tax assets, the Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures help identify underlying trends in its business and enhance the overall understanding of the Company’s past performance and future prospects. The Company also believes that the non-GAAP financial measures allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by the Company’s management in its financial and operational decision-making.

The non-GAAP financial measures are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP methods of accounting and reporting used by other companies. The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and when assessing the Company’s operating performance, investors should not consider them in isolation, or as a substitute for financial information prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

The Company mitigates these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable U.S. GAAP performance measures, all of which should be considered when evaluating the Company’s performance.

For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned “Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” set forth at the end of this press release.

Exchange Rate Information

This press release contains translations of certain Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollars at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from Renminbi to U.S. dollars and from U.S. dollars to Renminbi are made at a rate of RMB7.0999 to US$1.00, the exchange rate on December 29, 2023, set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the Renminbi or U.S. dollars amounts referred could be converted into U.S. dollars or Renminbi, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.

About Li Auto Inc.

Li Auto Inc. is a leader in China’s new energy vehicle market. The Company designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. Its mission is: Create a Mobile Home, Create Happiness (创造移动的家, 创造幸福的家). Through innovations in product, technology, and business model, the Company provides families with safe, convenient, and comfortable products and services. Li Auto is a pioneer to successfully commercialize extended-range electric vehicles in China. The Company started volume production in November 2019. Its current model lineup includes Li MEGA, a high-tech flagship family MPV, Li L9, a six-seat flagship family SUV, and Li L8, a six-seat premium family SUV, as well as Li L7, a five-seat flagship family SUV. The Company leverages technology to create value for its users. It concentrates its in-house development efforts on its proprietary range extension system, next-generation electric vehicle technology, and smart vehicle solutions while expanding its product line by developing new BEVs and EREVs to target a broader user base.

For more information, please visit: https://ir.lixiang.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “targets,” “likely to,” “challenges,” and similar statements. Li Auto may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “HKEX”), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its officers, directors, or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Li Auto’s beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Li Auto’s strategies, future business development, and financial condition and results of operations; Li Auto’s limited operating history; risks associated with extended-range electric vehicles and high-power charging battery electric vehicles; Li Auto’s ability to develop, manufacture, and deliver vehicles of high quality and appeal to customers; Li Auto’s ability to generate positive cash flow and profits; product defects or any other failure of vehicles to perform as expected; Li Auto’s ability to compete successfully; Li Auto’s ability to build its brand and withstand negative publicity; cancellation of orders for Li Auto’s vehicles; Li Auto’s ability to develop new vehicles; and changes in consumer demand and government incentives, subsidies, or other favorable government policies. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Li Auto’s filings with the SEC and the HKEX. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Li Auto does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Li Auto Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income/(Loss)

(All amounts in thousands, except for ADS/ordinary share and per ADS/ordinary share data) For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended December 31,

2022 September 30,

2023 December 31,

2023 December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2023 December 31,

2023 RMB RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Revenues: Vehicle sales 17,268,330 33,616,140 40,379,267 5,687,301 44,106,434 120,294,667 16,943,150 Other sales and services 381,544 1,063,315 1,352,830 190,542 1,180,382 3,556,665 500,946 Total revenues 17,649,874 34,679,455 41,732,097 5,877,843 45,286,816 123,851,332 17,444,096 Cost of sales: Vehicle sales (13,818,255) (26,491,089) (31,202,028) (4,394,714) (35,688,343) (94,482,347) (13,307,560) Other sales and services (265,288) (543,882) (743,186) (104,676) (808,017) (1,872,234) (263,699) Total cost of sales (14,083,543) (27,034,971) (31,945,214) (4,499,390) (36,496,360) (96,354,581) (13,571,259) Gross profit 3,566,331 7,644,484 9,786,883 1,378,453 8,790,456 27,496,751 3,872,837 Operating expense: Research and development (2,070,091) (2,817,206) (3,491,026) (491,701) (6,780,032) (10,586,129) (1,491,025) Selling, general and administrative (1,629,859) (2,543,770) (3,269,668) (460,523) (5,665,301) (9,767,955) (1,375,788) Other operating income, net — 55,870 10,237 1,442 — 264,210 37,213 Total operating expenses (3,699,950) (5,305,106) (6,750,457) (950,782) (12,445,333) (20,089,874) (2,829,600) (Loss)/Income from operations (133,619) 2,339,378 3,036,426 427,671 (3,654,877) 7,406,877 1,043,237 Other (expense)/income: Interest expense (38,393) (11,698) (13,675) (1,926) (106,340) (86,251) (12,148) Interest income and investment income, net 255,772 439,800 794,355 111,883 976,229 2,082,948 293,377 Others, net 84,706 183,585 358,825 50,539 625,633 1,048,189 147,634 Income/(Loss) before income tax 168,466 2,951,065 4,175,931 588,167 (2,159,355) 10,451,763 1,472,100 Income tax benefit/(expense) 96,836 (138,191) 1,576,385 222,029 127,007 1,357,362 191,180 Net income/(loss) 265,302 2,812,874 5,752,316 810,196 (2,032,348) 11,809,125 1,663,280 Less: Net income/(loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 8,364 (10,357) 94,235 13,273 (20,133) 104,992 14,788 Net income/(loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders of Li Auto Inc. 256,938 2,823,231 5,658,081 796,923 (2,012,215) 11,704,133 1,648,492 Net income/(loss) 265,302 2,812,874 5,752,316 810,196 (2,032,348) 11,809,125 1,663,280 Other comprehensive income/(loss) Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of tax 42,097 21,998 40,438 5,696 1,327,761 (30,766) (4,333) Total other comprehensive income/(loss) 42,097 21,998 40,438 5,696 1,327,761 (30,766) (4,333) Total comprehensive income/(loss) 307,399 2,834,872 5,792,754 815,892 (704,587) 11,778,359 1,658,947 Less: Net income/(loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 8,364 (10,357) 94,235 13,273 (20,133) 104,992 14,788 Comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders of Li Auto Inc. 299,035 2,845,229 5,698,519 802,619 (684,454) 11,673,367 1,644,159 Weighted average number of ADSs Basic 976,970,967 985,819,450 989,909,259 989,909,259 970,615,499 983,931,880 983,931,880 Diluted 1,045,583,572 1,059,821,062 1,064,538,392 1,064,538,392 970,615,499 1,057,688,196 1,057,688,196 Net earnings/(loss) per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders Basic 0.26 2.86 5.72 0.81 (2.07) 11.90 1.68 Diluted 0.25 2.67 5.32 0.75 (2.07) 11.10 1.56 Weighted average number of ordinary shares Basic 1,953,941,934 1,971,638,899 1,979,818,518 1,979,818,518 1,941,230,998 1,967,863,759 1,967,863,759 Diluted 2,091,167,144 2,119,642,125 2,129,076,784 2,129,076,784 1,941,230,998 2,115,376,392 2,115,376,392 Net earnings/(loss) per share attributable to ordinary shareholders Basic 0.13 1.43 2.86 0.40 (1.04) 5.95 0.84 Diluted 0.13 1.34 2.66 0.37 (1.04) 5.55 0.78





Li Auto Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(All amounts in thousands) As of December 31, 2022 December 31, 2023 December 31, 2023 RMB RMB US$ ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 38,478,016 91,329,030 12,863,425 Restricted cash 1,940,142 479 67 Time deposits and short-term investments 18,031,395 11,933,255 1,680,764 Trade receivable 48,381 143,523 20,215 Inventories 6,804,693 6,871,979 967,898 Prepayments and other current assets 1,689,860 4,247,318 598,222 Total current assets 66,992,487 114,525,584 16,130,591 Non-current assets: Long-term investments 1,484,491 1,595,376 224,704 Property, plant and equipment, net 11,187,898 15,745,018 2,217,639 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 3,538,911 5,939,230 836,523 Intangible assets, net 832,620 864,180 121,717 Goodwill 5,484 5,484 772 Deferred tax assets 74,767 1,990,245 280,320 Other non-current assets 2,421,293 2,802,354

394,704

Total non-current assets 19,545,464 28,941,887 4,076,379 Total assets 86,537,951 143,467,471 20,206,970 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Short‑term borrowings 390,750 6,975,399 982,464 Trade and notes payable 20,024,329 51,870,097 7,305,750 Amounts due to related parties 7,190 10,607 1,494 Deferred revenue, current 569,234 1,525,543 214,868 Operating lease liabilities, current 696,454 1,146,437 161,472 Accruals and other current liabilities 5,684,644 11,214,626 1,579,547 Total current liabilities 27,372,601 72,742,709 10,245,595 Non-current liabilities: Long-term borrowings 9,230,807 1,747,070 246,070 Deferred revenue, non-current 581,598 812,218 114,399 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 1,946,367 3,677,961 518,030 Deferred tax liabilities 77,809 200,877 28,293 Other non-current liabilities 2,142,462 3,711,414 522,742 Total non-current liabilities 13,979,043 10,149,540 1,429,534 Total liabilities 41,351,644 82,892,249 11,675,129 Total Li Auto Inc. shareholders’ equity 44,858,701 60,142,624 8,470,911 Noncontrolling interests 327,606 432,598 60,930 Total shareholders’ equity 45,186,307 60,575,222 8,531,841 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity 86,537,951 143,467,471 20,206,970









Li Auto Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(All amounts in thousands) For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended December 31,

2022 September 30,

2023 December 31,

2023 December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2023 December 31,

2023 RMB RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Net cash provided by operating activities 4,925,350 14,506,532 17,294,228 2,435,841 7,380,266 50,693,521 7,140,033 Net cash used in investing activities (5,308,274) (4,424,152) (469,104) (66,072) (4,364,661) (12,068) (1,700) Net cash provided by financing activities 251,024 1,371,433 863,355 121,601 5,639,392 185,385 26,111 Effect of exchange rate changes (19,686) (20,252) (48,180) (6,786) 1,270,097 44,513 6,270 Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (151,586) 11,433,561 17,640,299 2,484,584 9,925,094 50,911,351 7,170,714 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 40,569,744 62,255,649 73,689,210 10,378,908 30,493,064 40,418,158 5,692,778 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period 40,418,158 73,689,210 91,329,509 12,863,492 40,418,158 91,329,509 12,863,492 Net cash provided by operating activities 4,925,350 14,506,532 17,294,228 2,435,841 7,380,266 50,693,521 7,140,033 Capital expenditures (1,668,021) (1,281,759) (2,656,106) (374,105) (5,127,900) (6,507,189) (916,518) Free cash flow (non-GAAP) 3,257,329 13,224,773 14,638,122 2,061,736 2,252,366 44,186,332 6,223,515









Li Auto Inc.

Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results

(All amounts in thousands, except for ADS/ordinary share and per ADS/ordinary share data)

For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended December 31,

2022 September 30,

2023 December 31,

2023 December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2023 December 31,

2023 RMB RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Cost of sales (14,083,543) (27,034,971) (31,945,214) (4,499,390) (36,496,360) (96,354,581) (13,571,259) Share-based compensation expenses 16,644 10,662 15,334 2,160 44,845 46,631 6,568 Non-GAAP cost of sales (14,066,899) (27,024,309) (31,929,880) (4,497,230) (36,451,515) (96,307,950) (13,564,691) Research and development expenses (2,070,091) (2,817,206) (3,491,026) (491,701) (6,780,032) (10,586,129) (1,491,025) Share-based compensation expenses 476,522 431,294 537,843 75,754 1,333,710 1,552,421 218,654 Non-GAAP research and development expenses (1,593,569) (2,385,912) (2,953,183) (415,947) (5,446,322) (9,033,708) (1,272,371) Selling, general and administrative expenses (1,629,859) (2,543,770) (3,269,668) (460,523) (5,665,301) (9,767,955) (1,375,788) Share-based compensation expenses 209,135 212,443 273,443 38,514 674,610 779,637 109,810 Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses (1,420,724) (2,331,327) (2,996,225) (422,009) (4,990,691) (8,988,318) (1,265,978) (Loss)/Income from operations (133,619) 2,339,378 3,036,426 427,671 (3,654,877) 7,406,877 1,043,237 Share-based compensation expenses 702,301 654,399 826,620 116,428 2,053,165 2,378,689 335,031 Non-GAAP income/(loss) from operations 568,682 2,993,777 3,863,046 544,099 (1,601,712) 9,785,566 1,378,268 Net income/(loss) 265,302 2,812,874 5,752,316 810,196 (2,032,348) 11,809,125 1,663,280 Share-based compensation expenses 702,301 654,399 826,620 116,428 2,053,165 2,378,689 335,031 Release of valuation allowance on deferred tax assets — — (1,990,245) (280,320) — (1,990,245) (280,320) Non-GAAP net income 967,603 3,467,273 4,588,691 646,304 20,817 12,197,569 1,717,991 Net income/(loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders of Li Auto Inc. 256,938 2,823,231 5,658,081 796,923 (2,012,215) 11,704,133 1,648,492 Share-based compensation expenses 702,301 654,399 826,620 116,428 2,053,165 2,378,689 335,031 Release of valuation allowance on deferred tax assets — — (1,990,245) (280,320) — (1,990,245) (280,320) Non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Li Auto Inc. 959,239 3,477,630 4,494,456 633,031 40,950 12,092,577 1,703,203 Weighted average number of ADSs Basic 976,970,967 985,819,450 989,909,259 989,909,259 970,615,499 983,931,880 983,931,880 Diluted 1,045,583,572 1,059,821,062 1,064,538,392 1,064,538,392 1,016,365,275 1,057,688,196 1,057,688,196 Non-GAAP net earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders Basic 0.98 3.53 4.54 0.64 0.04 12.29 1.73 Diluted 0.93 3.29 4.23 0.60 0.04 11.46 1.61 Weighted average number of ordinary shares Basic 1,953,941,934 1,971,638,899 1,979,818,518 1,979,818,518 1,941,230,998 1,967,863,759 1,967,863,759 Diluted 2,091,167,144 2,119,642,125 2,129,076,784 2,129,076,784 2,032,730,550 2,115,376,392 2,115,376,392 Non-GAAP net earnings per share attributable to ordinary shareholders8 Basic 0.49 1.76 2.27 0.32 0.02 6.15 0.87 Diluted 0.46 1.64 2.11 0.30 0.02 5.73 0.81

____________________

1 All translations from Renminbi (“RMB”) to U.S. dollars (“US$”) are made at a rate of RMB7.0999 to US$1.00, the exchange rate on December 29, 2023 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.

2 Vehicle margin is the margin of vehicle sales, which is calculated based on revenues and cost of sales derived from vehicle sales only.

3 The Company’s non-GAAP financial measures exclude share-based compensation expenses and release of valuation allowance on deferred tax assets. See “Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” set forth at the end of this press release.

4 Each ADS represents two Class A ordinary shares.

5 Free cash flow represents operating cash flow less capital expenditures, which is considered a non-GAAP financial measure.

6 Except for vehicle margin, gross margin, and operating margin, where absolute changes instead of percentage changes are presented.

7 Cash position includes cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, time deposits and short-term investments, and long-term time deposits included in long-term investments.

8 Non-GAAP basic net earnings per share attributable to ordinary shareholders is calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders by the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding during the periods. Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share attributable to ordinary shareholders is calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders by the weighted average number of ordinary shares, dilutive potential ordinary shares outstanding during the periods, including the dilutive effects of convertible senior notes as determined under the if-converted method and the dilutive effect of share-based awards as determined under the treasury stock method.