PHILIPPINES, February 26 - Press Release

February 23, 2024 Bong Go helps fire-hit households in Cagayan de Oro City Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, in coordination with Mayor Rolando "Klarex" Uy, sent his Malasakit Team to provide assistance to fire victims in Cagayan de Oro City on Wednesday, February 21. In his video message, Go encouraged affected residents, saying, "Mga kababayan, sa mga nasunugan, 'wag kayong mawalan ng pag asa. Ang gamit ay mabibili natin 'yan kung magtutulungan lang tayo at nandito kami handang tumulong sa inyo sa abot ng aming makakaya. Ang pera, kikitain niyo 'yan kung magsumikap lang tayo pero ang perang kikitain ay hindi mabibili ang buhay. A lost life is a lost life forever." "Kaya habang nabubuhay tayo, 'wag kayong mawalan ng pag asa at magtulungan lang tayo na makabalik kayo sa normal na pamumuhay," he continued. As part of his commitment to ensuring the government is ready and equipped to deal with fire-related incidents, Go highlighted Republic Act No. 11589 or the Bureau of Fire Protection Modernization Act of 2021, which he primarily authored and co-sponsored, to further enhance the firefighting capability of the agency. The law provides for a ten-year modernization program for BFP that includes acquiring modern fire equipment, recruiting more firefighters, and providing specialized training, among others. A total of 81 families received snacks, grocery packs, water containers, shirts, vitamins, and balls for basketball and volleyball. To help them recover further, some families received financial assistance from the senator. The National Housing Authority committed to extending housing assistance based on their assessment, while the Department of Trade and Industry also evaluated qualified recipients for possible livelihood support. The relief activities were held at the respective covered courts of Barangays Macabalan and Puntod. Apart from the relief given, Senator Go, who chairs the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, offered further assistance to those who may need medical assistance as he encouraged them to visit Northern Mindanao Medical Center or J.R. Borja General Hospital in the city, where there are Malasakit Centers ready to assist their medical-related expenses. Principally authored and sponsored by Go, the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019 mandates all Department of Health-run hospitals to establish their centers to provide impoverished patients a one-stop shop where they may conveniently avail of medical assistance programs by concerned agencies. "Mayroon na tayong 159 na Malasakit Centers. Ang Malasakit Center ay batas na 'yan na aking isinulong, na pinirmahan ni dating presidente Rodrigo Duterte. One-stop shop, nasa loob ng ospital ang apat na ahensya ng gobyerno - PhilHealth, PCSO DOH, DSWD, tutulungan kayo. Para talaga 'yan sa poor and indigent patient. Para iyan sa Pilipino, inyo talaga ang Malasakit Center," explained Go. According to DOH, these centers have helped around ten million indigent patients. In addition to the Malasakit Center, the senator is also instrumental in funding nine Super Health Centers across Misamis Oriental and six in Cagayan de Oro City to bring primary care, medical consultation and early disease detection to grassroots communities. As Vice Chair of the Senate Committee on Finance, Go supported several initiatives in the city aimed to progress the community. Among the projects are constructing a drainage system and flood control structures along the Iponan River, acquiring several ambulance units and fire and dump trucks, and creating a three-story multipurpose building. Other projects he supported include the flood control projects in Magsaysay, Medina, and Gingoog City; the construction of multipurpose buildings in Initao, Magsaysay, and Gingoog City; rehabilitation of local roads in Baliangao, Balingasag, Balingoan, Initao, Lagonglong, Laguindingan, Libertad, Lugait, Magsaysay, Manticao and El Salvador City; and construction of water systems in Balingasag and Jasaan. "Mga kababayan, minsan lang tayo dadaan sa mundong ito. Kung anumang kabutihan o tulong na pwede nating gawin sa ating kapwa ay gawin na natin ngayon dahil hindi na tayo babalik sa mundong ito. Iyan naman ang totoo. Patuloy kaming magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo 'yan sa Panginoon, serbisyo 'yan kay Allah," underscored Go who is known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate service to Filipinos in need.