PHILIPPINES, February 26 - Press Release

February 23, 2024 'Unahin natin ang kapakanan ng bayan' — Bong Go instills values of leadership and service to the youth during Leaders' Summit of Panpacific University in Urdaneta, Pangasinan Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, an adopted son of Pangasinan, was invited as inspirational speaker during the Leaders' Summit at Panpacific University in Urdaneta, Pangasinan on Thursday, February 22. The event was a celebration of the 31st Founding Anniversary of Panpacific University's Urdaneta Campus and the 20th Founding Anniversary of its Tayug Campus, showcasing the institution's longstanding commitment to excellence in education and community service. The Leaders' Summit brought together a diverse group of educators and students, among others, to discuss the importance of leadership and service among the youth and the role of education in achieving sustainable development goals. Senator Go, known for his vigorous advocacy for education and youth development, highlighted the importance of investing in education as a cornerstone for national development. "Masaya po akong nandirito ngayon, nakakausap kayo. Kayong mga kabataan ang kinabukasan ng bayang ito. Malay n'yo, ikaw o kayo diyan ang magiging senador din po ng bayang ito," Go encouraged in his speech, expressing his admiration for the institution's enduring commitment to quality education. "Isa lang po ang sikreto diyan at gusto kong i-share sa inyo. Pagdating ng panahon, mahalin n'yo po ang inyong kapwa Pilipino, mahalin po natin ang ating bayan hinding-hindi po tayo magkakamali diyan. Unahin natin parati ang kapakanan ng mga mahihirap, unahin po natin ang kapakanan ng bayan. Iyon po ang aking natutunan noon pa man sa aking pagseserbisyo," he added. The senator urged the youths to embrace the values of hard work, perseverance, and integrity as they navigate their paths towards their future careers. He also expressed his gratitude towards the parents, acknowledging their indispensable role in shaping the leaders of tomorrow. "Pero sa mga anak, huwag n'yo pong kalimutan na pasalamatan ang inyong mga magulang. Kami pong mga magulang wala kaming ibang ginawa kundi magtrabaho para mapaaral ang aming mga anak. Bilang ganti, ang pwede n'yo pong gawin ngayon ay mag-aral po kayo nang mabuti para maging masaya ang inyong magulang," he encouraged. Go and his Malasakit Team distributed tokens to each student and faculty member in attendance. "When I think of service, I think of how important education is. It builds our nation - giving people the tools and the values to contribute to their communities and our country," he said. "Kaya naman po patuloy ako sa pagtataguyod ng mga inisyatibo at panukala na layuning pagandahin ang ating education system," Go emphasized, signaling his dedication to the cause of enhancing educational infrastructure and resources in the Philippines," affirmed Go. He spoke of his efforts to bolster the educational sector through various initiatives aimed at providing students and educators with more opportunities and support. Building upon the successes of Republic Act No. 10931 or the Universal Access To Quality Tertiary Education Act, which was enacted during the term of former president Rodrigo Duterte, Go co-authored and co-sponsored Senate Bill No. 1360, which proposes to broaden subsidies for tertiary education by amending the said Act. "This law marked a significant step towards realizing free education in state colleges and universities, a dream for many Filipinos. As we provided funding for this program, we sent a clear message: the doors of education shall remain open for every aspiring student in the country," Go highlighted. Moreover, Go co-authored and co-sponsored SBN 1359, or the No Permit, No Exam Prohibition bill; SBN 1864, aimed at instituting a moratorium on student loan payments during disasters and emergencies; and SBN 1964, also known as the Kabalikat sa Pagtuturo bill. Additionally, he filed SBN 1190 to enhance the Special Education Fund available to local government units if enacted into law. "Our efforts extend beyond these measures. From increasing the annual "chalk allowance" for our dedicated teachers through Senate Bill No. 94 to advocating for the mental well-being of our students and educators through Senate Bill No. 379, which we co-authored, and lastly, Senate Bill No. 1786, striving to create an educational environment that is supportive, nurturing, and conducive to learning and personal development," he added further. Go co-authored RA 11510, which institutionalized the Alternative Learning System to support students facing adversities. Furthermore, Go was a key advocate for creating the National Academy of Sports (NAS) in New Clark City, Tarlac. By authoring and co-sponsoring RA 11470, Go facilitated the establishment of the NAS, which offers dedicated sports education to gifted young athletes in the Philippines. "I have always believed that access to quality education is one of the most powerful catalysts of change. It breaks down barriers and levels the playing field. That is why I fight hard to make our education system accessible, affordable, and fair for everyone," Go highlighted. As the chairperson of the Senate Committee on Sports, Senator Go also championed the role of sports in fostering discipline, teamwork, and physical well-being among the youth. He encouraged the students to engage in sports activities, emphasizing its significance in steering them away from the perils of drug abuse and other harmful vices. "Ayaw ko lang pong masayang yung inumpisahan ni dating pangulong Duterte na labanan ang iligal na droga at kriminalidad. Kaya through sports, gusto kong ilayo ang mga kabataan sa iligal na droga. Get into sports, stay away from drugs to keep us healthy and fit," said Go. "Kapag tayo ay fit at healthy hahaba po ang ating buhay. Kaya nakikiusap ako sa mga kabataan please lang, layuan nyo po ang iligal na droga. Kapag may biktima po ng iligal na droga sa pamilya maniwala kayo sa hindi, sisirain po ang pamilya," he added. On the same day, Go also attended the groundbreaking of the Super Health Center in Sison town. He likewise personally gave assistance to fire victims in the cities of Las Piñas and Parañaque.