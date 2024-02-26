Bong Go champions increased accessibility of healthcare services as he joins groundbreaking of Super Health Center in Sison, Pangasinan

On Thursday, February 22, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go attended the groundbreaking ceremony for the Sison Super Health Center in Pangasinan. Go emphasized the center's importance in providing residents with much-needed access to key healthcare services, positively impacting the community's well-being.

"Sa tulong ng DOH (Department of Health), LGUs (local government units) at kapwa nating mambabatas, ilalagay po ang Super Health Centers sa mga strategic areas para hindi na kailangang bumyahe pa ng malayo ang mga tao para magpagamot. Ilapit na natin sa tao ang serbisyong medikal mula gobyerno," he added.

Go, an adopted son of Pangasinan, highlighted that a total of 26 Super Health Centers are funded. During his visit, he lauded the local leaders, including Congressman Monching Guico, Governor Monmon Guico, Vice Governor Mark Lambino, and Mayor Danilo Uy for their untiring efforts to improve public service delivery for their constituents.

In his speech, Mayor Uy lauded Go for his role in establishing a Super Health Center in the town and articulated the profound impact of the senator's support. "Kung hindi dahil sa kanya, ay wala po tayong Super Health Center na itatayo ngayon dito sa bayan ng Sison. Walang iba kundi si Senator Bong Go. Palakpakan natin," he said.

The mayor highlighted the logistical challenges previously faced by residents of Sison in need of medical attention, making the Super Health Center a game-changer in providing healthcare services to the community.

Likewise, Vice Governor Lambino highlighted the senator's dedication to improving health services and facilities across Pangasinan, saying, "Tayo po ay nagpapasalamat muli sa pagbisita ng ating minamahal na senador, Senator Bong Go... Hindi po siguro bababa sa minsan kada isang buwan na bumibisita ang opisina ng ating senador dito sa probinsya ng Pangasinan upang bisitahin po ang ating mga kababayan."

He also noted the numerous projects undertaken with Go's support.

Meanwhile, Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, informed the beneficiaries that they may avail of medical assistance from the Malasakit Center located at the Region 1 Medical Center in Dagupan City or from any of the 159 Malasakit Centers across the country.

Malasakit Centers bring together representatives from the Department of Social Welfare and Development, DOH, the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation, and the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office, aiming to support impoverished patients in reducing their hospital costs to the least possible amount.

Go is the principal author and sponsor of RA 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which institutionalized the Malasakit Centers program. The centers have helped around ten million Filipinos nationwide, according to DOH.

The senator also distributed snacks, food packs, fruits, shirts, and balls for basketball and volleyball to barangay health workers present during his visit.

Aside from Super Health Centers, the senator being the vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance supported various projects throughout the province, including the construction of concrete line canals, rehabilitation and concretion of several roads, and acquisition of medical equipment for the dialysis center of the Western Pangasinan District Hospital.

Go maintained a packed schedule that day, attending the Panpacific University - Urdaneta and Tayug Campuses Leaders Summit in Urdaneta City before traveling to Metro Manila to aid fire victims in Las Piñas City and Parañaque City.