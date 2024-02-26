PHILIPPINES, February 26 - Press Release

February 23, 2024 Bong Go aids fire victims in General Santos City and Norala town in South Cotabato Continuing his efforts to provide aid to disaster-stricken communities, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go showcased the spirit of bayanihan as he sent his Malasakit Team to South Cotabato on Wednesday, February 21, to aid fire victims in General Santos City and Norala. The relief activities targeted several areas affected by recent fires. In General Santos City, 44 families were aided in Barangays Calumpang and Siguel. Similarly, in Brgy. Poblacion in Norala town, three families received assistance. The activities were held at the Oval Gymnasium in General Santos City, and Mayor's Office in Norala. Go's Malasakit Team handed out financial assistance, grocery packs, shirts, masks, vitamins, snacks, and balls for basketball and volleyball to affected residents. "Sa mga nasunugan, huwag ho kayong mag-alala. Sabi ko nga sa inyo noon, ang gamit ay nabibili. Ang pera ay kikitain, subalit 'yung perang kikitain ay hindi po nabibili ang buhay. A lost life is a lost life forever," Go told the victims in a video message. Meanwhile, the National Housing Authority (NHA) conducted assessments to identify those eligible for their emergency housing assistance program, which Go continues to support. This program will be critical in helping affected families rebuild their homes and regain stability. Go has also been a strong advocate for improving housing conditions for Filipinos affected by fires and natural disasters. He previously filed Senate Bill No. 192 and reintroduced SBN 426, providing for the Rental Housing Subsidy Program, and the National Housing Development, Production and Financing (NHDPF) Program, respectively, as part of his efforts to ensure that the homeless have access to decent yet affordable shelters if enacted into laws. Moreover, Go also promoted his brainchild, the Malasakit Centers program, which had already helped more or less ten million Filipinos nationwide since its inception in 2018, according to the Department of Health. RA 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which Go principally authored and sponsored, seeks to make government medical assistance programs more accessible by putting the relevant agencies under one roof. Currently, there are 159 Malasakit Centers in the country, including South Cotabato Provincial Hospital in Koronadal City and Dr. Jorge P. Royeca Hospital in General Santos City. Go also mentioned that he continues to advocate for more health facilities nationwide such as establishing Super Health Centers. Through the collective efforts of the DOH led by Secretary Teodoro Herbosa, local government units (LGUs), and fellow lawmakers, sufficient funds have been allocated under the DOH for the construction of around 700 Super Health Centers. In South Cotabato, a total of 15 Super Health Centers are funded. Three Super Health Centers are likewise funded in General Santos City. Go, vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, supported the construction of roads in Banga, Lake Sebu, Norala, Tantangan, and Surallah; the acquisition of a dump truck for the local government of Norala; construction of riverbank protection in Koronadal City and Tboli; installation of street lights in Koronadal City, Norala and Tupi; and the construction of a slaughterhouse in Tboli.