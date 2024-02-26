Submit Release
News Search

There were 313 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 426,385 in the last 365 days.

Statement of Sen. Win Gatchalian on signing of Expanded Centenarians Act

PHILIPPINES, February 26 - Press Release
February 26, 2024

STATEMENT OF SEN. WIN GATCHALIAN ON SIGNING OF EXPANDED CENTENARIANS ACT

The expansion of the coverage of the Centenarians Act is laudable as this provides recognition of the valuable contribution to society made by our elderlies.

The enactment of the measure is a tangible expression of our commitment to enhancing the well-being of our senior citizens and reflects our collective dedication to building a society that honors and supports every generation.

You just read:

Statement of Sen. Win Gatchalian on signing of Expanded Centenarians Act

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more