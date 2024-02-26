PHILIPPINES, February 26 -
Press Release
February 26, 2024
STATEMENT OF SEN. WIN GATCHALIAN ON SIGNING OF EXPANDED CENTENARIANS ACT
The expansion of the coverage of the Centenarians Act is laudable as this provides recognition of the valuable contribution to society made by our elderlies.
The enactment of the measure is a tangible expression of our commitment to enhancing the well-being of our senior citizens and reflects our collective dedication to building a society that honors and supports every generation.
