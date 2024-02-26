STATEMENT OF SEN. WIN GATCHALIAN ON SIGNING OF EXPANDED CENTENARIANS ACT

The expansion of the coverage of the Centenarians Act is laudable as this provides recognition of the valuable contribution to society made by our elderlies.

The enactment of the measure is a tangible expression of our commitment to enhancing the well-being of our senior citizens and reflects our collective dedication to building a society that honors and supports every generation.